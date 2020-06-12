Man, 38, Shot Early Friday Morning On West 40th Street

A man, 38, was shot early Friday morning on West 40th Street.

At approximately 1:21 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting call at 402 W 40th Street. Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.