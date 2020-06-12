City Council Resolution Calls On Legislature To Expand Definition Of Those Protected By Discriminatory Practices Law

The City Council is set to consider a resolution that would ask the Legislature to expand the definition of those protected by the discriminatory practices law.

The resolution ads categories of "ancestry, disability, gender identity, military status, and sexual orientation."

It is sponsored by council members Carol Berz and Ken Smith.

The resolution says:

WHEREAS, Chattanooga is a City of Creativity and Diversity; and

WHEREAS, the duly elected legislative authority of Chattanooga, Tennessee, is the City Council thereof; and

WHEREAS, the duly elected legislative authority of Chattanooga, Tennessee is

authorized to adopt ordinances relating to its property, affairs and local government; and



WHEREAS, the legislative authority deems it essential to provide realistic and

reasonable local discrimination protections; and



WHEREAS, such discrimination protections should be as inclusive as possible to reflect

modern day diversity efforts so that all individuals are respected and afforded equal treatment,



BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHATTANOOGA,

TENNESSEE, that it is hereby urging the Tennessee General Assembly to consider amending

the definition of “discriminatory practices” as set forth in Tennessee Code Annotated § 4-21-

102(4) to include the following characteristics: ancestry, disability, gender identity, military

status, and sexual orientation.