Home Damaged By Fire Saturday Afternoon

An accidental fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a home on 13th Avenue on Saturday. It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 4000 block.

Engine 9 was first on the scene and found a working fire, flames engulfing the garage.

Crews managed to contain the fire to the garage.

The home sustained smoke and water damage and a neighbor’s house was damaged from radiant heat.

The fire was under control in 15 minutes.

The cause was accidental. The resident was filling up a lawnmower in the garage and started the mower and it caused an explosion.

No one was injured.