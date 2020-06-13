 Saturday, June 13, 2020 80.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Home Damaged By Fire Saturday Afternoon

Saturday, June 13, 2020
  • - photo by Battalion Chief Ashley May
  • - photo by Battalion Chief Ashley May
  • - photo by Battalion Chief Ashley May

An accidental fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a home on 13th Avenue on Saturday. It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 4000 block. 

 

Engine 9 was first on the scene and found a working fire, flames engulfing the garage. 

 

Crews managed to contain the fire to the garage.

The home sustained smoke and water damage and a neighbor’s house was damaged from radiant heat. 

 

The fire was under control in 15 minutes.

 

The cause was accidental. The resident was filling up a lawnmower in the garage and started the mower and it caused an explosion.

 

No one was injured. 


June 13, 2020

Home Damaged By Fire Saturday Afternoon

June 13, 2020

Georgia Has 2,446 Coronavirus Deaths; 56,801 Cases

June 13, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


An accidental fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a home on 13th Avenue on Saturday. It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 4000 block. Engine 9 was first on the scene and ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 2,446 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 28 more since Friday. The confirmed cases are now at 56,801 ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLINGS, CHARQUEL LE MON 3804 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT DOMESTIC ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Home Damaged By Fire Saturday Afternoon

An accidental fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a home on 13th Avenue on Saturday. It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 4000 block. Engine 9 was first on the scene and found a working fire, flames engulfing the garage. Crews managed to contain the fire to the garage. The home sustained smoke and water damage and a neighbor’s house was damaged from radiant ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 2,446 Coronavirus Deaths; 56,801 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 2,446 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 28 more since Friday. The confirmed cases are now at 56,801 - up from 55,783 - an increase of 1,018. Hospitalizations are at 9,224 - up 43 since Saturday. Whitfield County has 13 new cases for a total of 575, and 10 deaths. Officials said 36 ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Closed Fist

Like many symbols throughout history, including the cross, the closed fist can have different meanings to different people. Nelson Mandela used the closed fist when he was released from Victor Verster Prison South African prison in 1990 after having served 27 years. Senator Bernie Sanders has often used the closed fist before crowds he was speaking to. For many, and for ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

I thought last week was the time since the birth of The Saturday Funnies when we’ve needed humor the most but, I declare, this week just turned up the need. As I remind the faithful that the funnies are generated by the emails that fall into my daily incoming box that I think are too precious not to share, I am in no way their creator. We begin with a Tennessee State Trooper ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland's Jimmy Elliott Wins At Fort Payne

Jimmy Elliott of Cleveland, Tn., returned to form Friday night as the 2018 United Championship Racing Alliance - UCRA National Points Champion took the victory in the 1st BAMA RED LINE OIL DUALS of the weekend. It was held at Fort Payne, Ala. Elliott in his # J39 "Elliott's Used Tires, HRS Mechanical, Mighty Muffler & Brake Center, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Car Smart Auto ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors