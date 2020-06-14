Tennessee Has Nearly 900 New Coronavirus Cases In A Day; 3 More Virus Deaths

Tennessee reported 891 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. The new total is 30,432.

The state reported three more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 475.

Fourteen more were hospitalized for a total of 2,087.

Hamilton County had 54 new coronavirus cases.

The new total is 1,842.

Deaths remain at 20.

Bledsoe County remains at 614 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County is up to 281 cases - up 15. There have been two deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 232 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 49 cases. It has now recorded two deaths. Sequatchie County is up to 22 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 33 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 29 cases. Franklin County has 62 cases and two deaths.



McMinn County is at 165 cases and 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.



Monroe County is at 86 cases and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 29 cases - up five.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,088 cases and now 48 deaths.



There are 686 cases in Williamson County and it has 12 coronavirus deaths.





