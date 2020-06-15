2 Hispanic Men Are Latest Coronavirus Casualties In Hamilton County; Toll Is Now 22

Two Hispanic males are the latest coronavirus casualties in Hamilton County.

The Health Department said one was in the 31-40 age range and had no underlying health symptoms.

The second victim was 71.

Becky Barnes, Health Department administrator, said a victim listed over the weekend actually died in March, but the death has now been ruled due to coronavirus.

There were 47 new cases reported Monday to go along with 91 over the weekend. The total is now 1,889.

Ms. Barnes also said that the Baylor School lab that conducted coronavirus testing will be closing June 20. While praising operators of the lab, she said that "the community testing needs have outpaced its capacity." She said the state has geared up to provide more than sufficient testing.

With the closing of the lab, she said 16 individuals will turn their attention to other aspects of dealing with coronavirus.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said there was an incident on Monday at the testing site at Brainerd High School with some individuals asking those who came for tests not to do so. He said those in line were told that the government would use the required information for other purposes.

County Mayor Coppinger said, "That is totally not true. It is just to get the results back to those being tested."

He said a continuing concern is that many people are not wearing masks when they go out in public.

Ms. Barnes there were 3,212 tests conducted over the weekend, plus many more by clinics and hospitals.

She said many more tests could have been conducted had people been willing to be tested.

Ms. Barnes also said another concern is that people who are sick continue to go to work. She said her staff when they are notifying individuals that they are positive often find the individual at work.