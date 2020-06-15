 Monday, June 15, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 Hispanic Men Are Latest Coronavirus Casualties In Hamilton County; Toll Is Now 22

Monday, June 15, 2020

Two Hispanic males are the latest coronavirus casualties in Hamilton County.

The Health Department said one was in the 31-40 age range and had no underlying health symptoms.

The second victim was 71.

Becky Barnes, Health Department administrator, said a victim listed over the weekend actually died in March, but the death has now been ruled due to coronavirus.

There were 47 new cases reported Monday to go along with 91 over the weekend. The total is now 1,889.

Ms. Barnes also said that the Baylor School lab that conducted coronavirus testing will be closing June 20. While praising operators of the lab, she said that "the community testing needs have outpaced its capacity." She said the state has geared up to provide more than sufficient testing.

With the closing of the lab, she said 16 individuals will turn their attention to other aspects of dealing with coronavirus.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said there was an incident on Monday at the testing site at Brainerd High School with some individuals asking those who came for tests not to do so. He said those in line were told that the government would use the required information for other purposes.

County Mayor Coppinger said, "That is totally not true. It is just to get the results back to those being tested."

He said a continuing concern is that many people are not wearing masks when they go out in public.

Ms. Barnes there were 3,212 tests conducted over the weekend, plus many more by clinics and hospitals.

She said many more tests could have been conducted had people been willing to be tested.

Ms. Barnes also said another concern is that people who are sick continue to go to work. She said her staff when they are notifying individuals that they are positive often find the individual at work. 

 

 


Georgia Has 43 More Coronavirus Deaths, 733 New Cases

Engineers’ Union To Protest On Wednesday TVA’s Plan To Lay Off Local IT Workers

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 2,494 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 43 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 58,414 ... (click for more)

Members of the Engineering Association – plus 220 cardboard silhouettes representing TVA tech workers slated to lose their jobs – will stand in Chattanooga’s Miller Park on Wednesday to protest ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a residence on Hancock Road SE, after a man involved in a reported domestic dispute barricaded himself inside his home, advising that ... (click for more)



Opinion

They Are Unsafe

Daily one progressive mayor after another crashes and burns. As talk of abolishing police increases, anarchists and criminals become more empowered. The failed mayor of Minneapolis sheepishly walked away from a rally after being harassed by a mob. No dialogue allowed. Seattle is now a Mad Max scenario. From calling the chaos there the “summer of love” to declaring it patriotic, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Erlanger Safe?

With the cloud of “union oversight” now dark on Erlanger Hospital’s horizon and the turnover of nurses at the hospital peaking due to consistent managerial abuse, literally double caseloads, and declining benefits, there are many longtime hospital nurses who are past being fed up, and believe me on this, my emails have tripled from nurses begging for help. I have nothing to do with ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland's Jimmy Elliott Wins At Fort Payne

Jimmy Elliott of Cleveland, Tn., returned to form Friday night as the 2018 United Championship Racing Alliance - UCRA National Points Champion took the victory in the 1st BAMA RED LINE OIL DUALS of the weekend. It was held at Fort Payne, Ala. Elliott in his # J39 "Elliott's Used Tires, HRS Mechanical, Mighty Muffler & Brake Center, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Car Smart Auto ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


