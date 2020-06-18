Georgia Coronavirus Cases Up 882; 30 New Deaths From Virus; Catoosa County Has 3 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 2,605 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 30 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 60,912 - up from 60,030 - an increase of 882.

Hospitalizations are at 9,663 - up 120 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County has 24 new cases for a total of 692, and 10 deaths. Officials said 40 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has 16 new cases at 269 and another death for a total of five. Fourteen have been hospitalized, two more since yesterday. Dade County has two more cases for a total of 54 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 256 cases, an increase of two, and three more deaths for a total of six. Twenty-two have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has an increase of four for 46 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 573 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 387 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 273 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,325 cases and 301 deaths. Cobb County has 3,751 cases and 224 deaths. There are now 4,541 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 158 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,753 cases and now 159 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,836 cases and is at 151 deaths.