Georgia Coronavirus Cases Up 882; 30 New Deaths From Virus; Catoosa County Has 3 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 2,605 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  30 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 60,912 - up from 60,030 -  an increase of 882.

Hospitalizations are at 9,663 - up 120 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County has 24 new cases for a total of 692, and 10 deaths. Officials said 40 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has 16 new cases at 269 and another death for a total of five. Fourteen have been hospitalized, two more since yesterday. Dade County has two more cases for a total of 54 and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 256 cases, an increase of two, and three more deaths for a total of six. Twenty-two have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has an increase of four for 46 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 573 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 387 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 273 cases and 18 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-seven have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 5,325 cases and 301 deaths. Cobb County has 3,751 cases and 224 deaths. There are now 4,541 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 158 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 5,753 cases and now 159 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,836 cases and is at 151 deaths.


Police Blotter: Woman's Car Mysteriously Winds Up Parked Crooked; Inebriated Man Tries To Push His Way Into Woman's House 2 Doors Down From His

There was a report of a suspicious activity at a residence on Greendale Way. A woman said when she came out in the morning her vehicle was parked crooked in the parking space. She said she did not park her vehicle like that and it was still locked. The officer did observe the vehicle parked at an almost 45 degree angle in the parking space. There were no signs of forced entry into ... (click for more)

Woman, 84, Killed In Accident On Rossville Boulevard Thursday Afternoon

An 84-year old woman was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon on Rossville Boulevard. At approximately 12:09 p.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to 2500 Rossville Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash. A Ford driven by a man, 34, was traveling North on Rossville Boulevard when the Jeep attempted to turn left from Linberg Avenue onto Southbound ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom, A Baby And A Nurse

You don’t even have to look at me sideways to see I know absolutely zilch about Neonatal Intensive Care. But I do know I was shocked to learn the NICU at Children’s Hospital was closed down not long ago … that it was absorbed by Erlanger Main. I also know there are somewhere between 250 to 300 babies birthed at Erlanger every month, which equates to between eight to 12 a day. ... (click for more)

Sports

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Chuck Fleischmann: It's Time To Play Ball

On Oct. 30, 2001, wearing a navy-blue New York Fire Department quarter zip, President George W. Bush stepped out onto the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw the first pitch of game three of the World Series. There was not much to cheer for in the days following 9/11, but the cheers from the crowd were deafening, as the president stood there with American flags flying all around. ... (click for more)


