Chattanooga Mayoral Candidate Andrew McLaren Lists His Initial Goals In Office

Andrew McLaren, Chattanooga mayoral candidate, has outlined his thoughts on racism, the police department and his first 100 days in office goals.

"There is a major problem in our country with racism and police brutality," said Mr. McLaren. "I understand this and plan on being part of the solution, not the problem. I have listened to protestors, activists and blacks in law enforcement.

"Let’s come together and work on reform. Here are some of the tangible solutions we propose.

"I do not believe in divesting or defunding the police and I think that idea is counterproductive. These are things to be discussed and negotiated. I understand many cops do not agree with some of these and I look forward to working with each other to find common ground and real world solutions."

Mr. McLaren said he would:

1) Give authority of the civilian police oversight board and review committee to civilians and not the police chief.

2) Increase amount of black officers to reflect the community. Currently we need an over 100 percent increase to meet this standard.

3) Increase first responders salaries to help recruit more candidates with College educations. Require officers to take additional College courses in ethics and African American studies. Increase in pay will also help retain the best and brightest cops and boost morale and performance.

4) Take some funding out of intelligence and narcotics and invest it into preventative and proactive measures focused on community policing.



5) Change the culture of law enforcement to be of a more healing nature instead of reactive. Reduce community fear of police and win the hearts and minds of citizens through various outreach programs that aim to alleviate poverty.

6) Shift the narrative from authoritative to persuasive leadership in which citizens are not made to feel inferior or like second class citizens. This will encourage people to work with investigators instead of refusing to talk to them about solving murders and rapes.

7) Have police misconduct law suits come out of police pension funds instead of from the tax payers. This will force officers to better police their own and reduce civil litigation and brutality. Fire bad officers and prosecute them when warranted instead of allowing them to receive slap on the wrist punishments such as 160 hour suspensions.

Here are Mr. McLaren's first 100 days in office goals:



1 ) Get every homeless person housed at City Hall and at our churches.

2 ) Protect undocumented immigrant children from human trafficking

3 ) Get every first responder a $10,000 annual raise

4 ) Work on ensuring that every student has an equal opportunity and egality.

5 ) Work on recruiting more minority police officers and identify and fire cops who should not be employed by the city.

6 ) Better fund our schools so that no teacher ever comes out of their own pocket for any supplies.

7 ) Protect our LGBTQIA community by providing them with more resources and support.

8 ) Provide widespread mentorship programs for at risk youth and make policing more proactive and preventive instead of just reactive.

9 ) Defend title VI anti discrimination protection policies.

10 ) Seek state, federal and private sector assistance in acquiring better tornado warning capabilities.



