New Round Of Erlanger Layoffs Affects 93 Employees; CEO Jackson To Outline Return To Full-Time Work, Benefits

A new round of layoffs at Erlanger Health System on Friday affects 93 employees.

CEO Will Jackson said on Monday he will outline "specific dates about reversing our necessary cost reduction measures, including particulars on a return to full-time work, reinstatement of PTO accrual, reinstatement of the retirement plan contributions, and salary restoration."

Officials said, "In a continuing effort to meet the unprecedented challenges we have experienced during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, effective today, a number of non-clinical positions have been eliminated throughout the health system, affecting 93 individuals.

As the region’s only public safety net hospital system, Erlanger has borne the full brunt and financial impact of this pandemic in a way other health systems have not. Unfortunately, hospitals across the country have been forced to implement staff reductions to ensure their long-term viability.

"Our primary goal with these reductions is to reduce administrative cost without negatively impacting patient care. Our commitment is to remain steadfast about prioritizing our people, quality and safety, and operational excellence, while tackling our financial responsibilities directly. Nothing could have totally prepared us, or any health system, for the impact COVID-19 has had on our operations. With our dedicated and competent staff, we have been able to provide exceptional care to COVID-19 and other patients throughout this pandemic.



"Arriving at the decision to eliminate these positions was difficult. These are teammates, coworkers and friends, who we care about and who have made valuable contributions to our organization and those we serve. The backbone of Erlanger is our people. We have tried to be sensitive to each of those impacted by this decision by providing health benefits continuation and up to twelve weeks of severance pay based on years of service."

CEO Will Jackson said, “As the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold, we not only had to continue our mission caring for this region’s most vulnerable, acutely ill populations, but also incur the significant costs associated with preparing for and treating COVID-19 patients.

“The government mandate to cease elective surgeries and procedures, a critical source of income for Erlanger and other health systems, added an even greater financial burden. On Monday in my CEO message, I will share specific dates about reversing our necessary cost reduction measures, including particulars on a return to full-time work, reinstatement of PTO accrual, reinstatement of the retirement plan contributions, and salary restoration.”

"We lack perfect visibility into the future and recognize uncertainties are before us, but Erlanger is strong and resilient. We have a long history of being here when our communities need us. Please rest assured that we are making decisions to help ensure Erlanger’s essential role as the region’s only full-service healthcare provider.

"Thank you for caring and contributing to the success of Erlanger."