New Round Of Erlanger Layoffs Affects 93 Employees; CEO Jackson To Outline Return To Full-Time Work, Benefits

Friday, June 19, 2020

A new round of layoffs at Erlanger Health System on Friday affects 93 employees.

CEO Will Jackson said on Monday he will outline "specific dates about reversing our necessary cost reduction measures, including particulars on a return to full-time work, reinstatement of PTO accrual, reinstatement of the retirement plan contributions, and salary restoration."

Officials said, "In a continuing effort to meet the unprecedented challenges we have experienced during the ongoing COVID-19 crisiseffective today, a number of non-clinical positions have been eliminated throughout the health system, affecting 93 individuals.

As the region’s only public safety net hospital system, Erlanger has borne the full brunt and financial impact of this pandemic in a way other health systems have not. Unfortunately, hospitals across the country have been forced to implement staff reductions to ensure their long-term viability.  

"Our primary goal with these reductions is to reduce administrative cost without negatively impacting patient care.  Our commitment is to remain steadfast about prioritizing our people, quality and safety, and operational excellence, while tackling our financial responsibilities directly.  Nothing could have totally prepared us, or any health system, for the impact COVID-19 has had on our operations.   With our dedicated and competent staff, we have been able to provide exceptional care to COVID-19 and other patients throughout this pandemic. 

 

"Arriving at the decision to eliminate these positions was difficult.  These are teammates, coworkers and friends, who we care about and who have made valuable contributions to our organization and those we serve.  The backbone of Erlanger is our people. We have tried to be sensitive to each of those impacted by this decision by providing health benefits continuation and up to twelve weeks of severance pay based on years of service."  

 

CEO Will Jackson said, “As the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold, we not only had to continue our mission caring for this region’s most vulnerable, acutely ill populations, but also incur the significant costs associated with preparing for and treating COVID-19 patients.

 

“The government mandate to cease elective surgeries and procedures, a critical source of income for Erlanger and other health systems, added an even greater financial burden.  On Monday in my CEO message, I will share specific dates about reversing our necessary cost reduction measures, including particulars on a return to full-time work, reinstatement of PTO accrual, reinstatement of the retirement plan contributions, and salary restoration.”

 

"We lack perfect visibility into the future and recognize uncertainties are before us, but Erlanger is strong and resilient.  We have a long history of being here when our communities need us.  Please rest assured that we are making decisions to help ensure Erlanger’s essential role as the region’s only full-service healthcare provider. 

 

"Thank you for caring and contributing to the success of Erlanger." 

 

 


EPB Budget Includes No Electric Rate Increase; 8% TV Rate Increase Planned For Fall

Some County Commissioners Advocate Sheriff's Department Taking Over Silverdale Facility From For-Profit Firm

Hamilton County Clerk's Office Now Open


The EPB board of directors met Friday morning for the purpose of presenting the budget and the corporate goals for the upcoming year. The approved budget for the electric system in fiscal year ... (click for more)

Several County Commissioners expressed a desire to move away from CoreCivic management of the Silverdale Detention Center during Friday’s Hamilton County Security and Corrections Committee meeting. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Clerk's Office is now open. Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles said, “All County Clerk offices are open with controlled access and temperature checks. Motor vehicle ... (click for more)



EPB Budget Includes No Electric Rate Increase; 8% TV Rate Increase Planned For Fall

The EPB board of directors met Friday morning for the purpose of presenting the budget and the corporate goals for the upcoming year. The approved budget for the electric system in fiscal year 2020-2021 is $585 million and there will be no rate increase. The budget for the fiber optics side of the business, which has 111,000 customers, is flat from the previous year at $175 million. ... (click for more)

Some County Commissioners Advocate Sheriff's Department Taking Over Silverdale Facility From For-Profit Firm

Several County Commissioners expressed a desire to move away from CoreCivic management of the Silverdale Detention Center during Friday’s Hamilton County Security and Corrections Committee meeting. Commissioner David Sharpe, who oversaw the meeting, advocated for an end to CoreCivic’s involvement with county prisoners. He said that over the last few years, this conversation ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protesting Should Not Be Done In Neighborhoods - And Response

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger’s Downward Spiral

So here comes this letter from a schoolteacher who, unfortunately, suffered a stroke and was rushed to the Erlanger emergency room just last week. I did not solicit this letter nor did I encourage it. It came as the result of several articles I have written this week about our region’s level one trauma center. Never in my life would I have dreamed in the past week what I have ... (click for more)

Sports

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

Former Moc Volleyball Player Allie Davenport Signs Professional Contract

Former Chattanooga Mocs volleyball standout and All-Southern Conference selection Allie Davenport continues her successful professional career across the pond, recently signing with Saint Die des Vosges in France for the upcoming 2020-21 season. The signing marks the third different country where Davenport has competed on the professional level since graduating from Chattanooga ... (click for more)


