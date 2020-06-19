Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Resigns After Publishing Controversial Post On His Facebook

A Bradley County Sheriff’s Deputy has resigned after publishing a controversial post on his personal Facebook that does not meet the level of professionalism expected of an employee of the BCSO.

The post has since been removed from his Facebook profile. The post was published on the former deputy’s personal Facebook during the late hours of Thursday. By 10:45 a.m. on Friday, he had been called into his supervisor’s office, at which time he voluntarily turned in his resignation letter.

The former deputy's resignation letter says, “Due to health conditions and other reasons beyond my control I hereby tender my resignation from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department effective immediately.”

Sheriff Steve Lawson said, “The language exhibited on this former deputy’s Facebook was unacceptable and will not be tolerated by any of my officers or staff. Less than 12 hours passed from time the post was published to the time his resignation was tendered. Such behavior will not be tolerated under my administration.”