14-Year Old Shot On Grove Street Early Sunday Morning

A 14-year old boy was shot early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:33 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call at 1100 Grove Street.

As police were responding to the location, they received a call that a boy, 14, with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle. The boy's injuries are considered life-threatening.

Officers located a crime scene at 1100 Grove Street.It was stated to investigators that a large crowd was hanging out at that location when gunfire started. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

