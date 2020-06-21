 Sunday, June 21, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


14-Year Old Shot On Grove Street Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, June 21, 2020
A 14-year old boy was shot early Saturday morning.
 
At approximately 2:33 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call at 1100 Grove Street.
 
As police were responding to the location, they received a call that a boy, 14, with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle. The boy's injuries are considered life-threatening.
 
Officers located a crime scene at 1100 Grove Street.
It was stated to investigators that a large crowd was hanging out at that location when gunfire started. No other injuries have been reported at this time. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.


June 21, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 20, 2020

Georgia Has 1,800 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 More Deaths

June 20, 2020

Police Blotter: Ex-Fiance' Fills Man's Wallet With Shaving Cream; Police Referee Tiff Over Snowball Bush; Man Thought Friends Would Not Post Nude Picture


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEAMON, JOHN EARNEST 298 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 37410 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 2,642 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - six more since Friday. The confirmed cases are now at 63,809 ... (click for more)

Police responded on a disorder at 4518 Hixson Pike. A man said that morning his ex-fiance' was causing a disorder while he was trying to leave for work. He said after he left she said she had ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEAMON, JOHN EARNEST 298 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 37410 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE --- BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN 6513 CASSIE LN HIXSON, 373432999 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 1,800 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 2,642 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - six more since Friday. The confirmed cases are now at 63,809 - up from 62,009 - an increase of 1,800. Hospitalizations are at 9,837 - up 65 since Friday. Whitfield County has 15 new cases for a total of 741, and 10 deaths. Officials said 42 ... (click for more)

Opinion

How Hospitals Are Harming Patients And Their Families During The COVID-19 Pandemic

One of my patients was admitted to the hospital in June 2020. When I spoke with his wife about it, I discovered she knew next to nothing about what treatments he was receiving and how he was doing. How could this happen, you might ask? Well, she was not allowed to visit him during his stay. No one was allowed to visit him as a result of the policy that his hospital (and many others) ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Trauma Hospital's Woes

I genuinely fear our community’s No. 1 asset is in serious jeopardy. In the last week I have discovered it is gravely ill. I have been concerned for quite some time about the hospital while far too many of Hamilton County’s true leaders have not. Our politicians – national, state and local – have allowed the hospital to totally absorb a mounting $140 million in indigent debt per ... (click for more)

Sports

Owens Tops Mississippi Clash Worth $15,000

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn. built up a big enough lead over Georgian Shane Clanton Saturday night to earn the $15,000 payday for the "Clash at the Mag" feature with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series. Dropping back to third once during the 100 lapper race, when a slower race car stalled his momentum, Owens (# 20) rallied a few laps later and never looked back en-route to his 8th ... (click for more)

Carter, Donahoo Low Gross Winners In Chattanooga Women's Golf Action

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors