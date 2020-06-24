Zoom Meetings Coming To An End For Local Governing Bodies In Tennessee

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor said Wednesday he had been advised that the County Commission will need to resume meeting in person.

He said he was told that Governor Bill Lee will not extend the use of electronic meetings after June 3.

County Commission Chairman Randy Fairbanks said the commission meeting next Wednesday will be back at the County Courthouse.

The commissioners have been meeting via Zoom from their homes and offices.

The City Council members have been doing likewise since sweeping restrictions went into effect in March due to the coronavirus.