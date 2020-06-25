Ward Crutchfield Estate By Veterans Bridge Sells For $1 Million

The downtown riverfront home of the late state Senator Ward Crutchfield has sold for a million dollars.

The property at 503 Battery Place was transferred to Evergreen Realty Members Llc.

It is described as "a stunning riverfront estate" and "a rare opportunity for downtown riverfront land."

The property is already zoned R-3 "making it a fantastic development opportunity."

It is the last lot on Battery Place before the Veterans Bridge. Senator Crutchfield fought the construction of that bridge with all his might. When it was finally pushed through, he refused to travel on it.

The sale is from the estate of Senator Crutchfield's late widow, Joan Nunley "Bunny" Crutchfield, as well as Larry M. Nunley, Joyce Nunley Rollings, Ronald F. Nunley and Cecelia D. Parsons.