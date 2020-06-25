June 25, 2020
June 24, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A pregnant LaFayette, Ga., woman has died in a single-vehicle wreck on Marble Top Road.
Brooklyn Danielle Hunter was 20. Her unborn child had been named Elijah Daniel.
The Georgia State ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLISON, JACOB TYLER
356 MEEKS RD RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ASHLEY, MATTHEW T
1726 BORNA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION ... (click for more)
Every two-year School Board election, and every year at Hamilton County budget approval time, the charge is always made that the Hamilton County Schools central office is top heavy, and that money should be taken from administrative budgets and given towards the classroom. This issue has never been resolved.
The reason it has never been resolved is that there is no data to support ... (click for more)
I love statues and monuments. All kinds of them. When we would take vacations as the littlest boys, Dad taught us that every statue, every monument, was a clue that there is a fabulous story to go with it. I don’t care if the monument is of a white man, a black man, any woman, a Communist, a Cuban, an Indian chief, or my childhood favorite, the great train engineer Casey Jones. ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Lookouts is among 15 minor league clubs suing insurance companies for failure to pay off claims on business interruption policies.
The lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the failure of baseball to get underway this season due to the coronavirus has caused "catastrophic financial losses" to the Minor League operations."
The Lookouts have ... (click for more)
This week the University of Cincinnati voted to remove former Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott's name from the school's baseball stadium. At the same time, officials at Florida State University in Tallahassee are looking into removing Doak Campbell's name from that school's football stadium. It appears the " Black Lives Matter " movement is really beginning to take hold. Marge ... (click for more)