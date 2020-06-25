Multiple Units Respond To Duplex Fire On Ivy Street

Multiple companies battled a duplex fire on Thursday night on Ivy Street.

It happened in the 1400 block around 9:30 p.m.



The first units on the scene found the whole front of the structure engulfed in flames.

There were initial reports of possible entrapment so a second alarm was called for additional manpower.

Crews searched both sides and did not find anyone trapped inside.

They had the fire under control in 20 minutes from the time the call went out.

The cause is under investigation.

The fire caused significant damage to one side of the duplex.

That resident was not home at the time. The other side of the duplex sustained smoke damage. Those residents got out safely and they are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

There were no injuries.