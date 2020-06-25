 Friday, June 26, 2020 76.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Multiple Units Respond To Duplex Fire On Ivy Street

Thursday, June 25, 2020
- photo by Battalion Chief Chris Warren

Multiple companies battled a duplex fire on Thursday night on Ivy Street.

 

It happened in the 1400 block around 9:30 p.m. 

 

The first units on the scene found the whole front of the structure engulfed in flames. 

 

There were initial reports of possible entrapment so a second alarm was called for additional manpower. 

 

Crews searched both sides and did not find anyone trapped inside. 

 

They had the fire under control in 20 minutes from the time the call went out. 

 

The cause is under investigation. 

 

The fire caused significant damage to one side of the duplex.

That resident was not home at the time. The other side of the duplex sustained smoke damage. Those residents got out safely and they are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

 

There were no injuries. 

 

 


June 26, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 25, 2020

East Ridge Approves Budget That Gets By Without Tax Rise

June 25, 2020

Multiple Units Respond To Duplex Fire On Ivy Street


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLOMBERG, KANDACE DAWN 407 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)

The East Ridge budget starting July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021 was approved on the final reading Thursday night. The city council unanimously approved the budget for the upcoming year that ... (click for more)

Multiple companies battled a duplex fire on Thursday night on Ivy Street. It happened in the 1400 block around 9:30 p.m. The first units on the scene found the whole front of the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLOMBERG, KANDACE DAWN 407 HEDGEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S --- BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE 2011 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)

East Ridge Approves Budget That Gets By Without Tax Rise

The East Ridge budget starting July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021 was approved on the final reading Thursday night. The city council unanimously approved the budget for the upcoming year that is expected to have flat revenue growth and expenses that are anticipated to be above those in 2020. New costs will include paying for recycling and a three percent increase in the cost ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is Hamilton County Schools Top Heavy? - And Response

Every two-year School Board election, and every year at Hamilton County budget approval time, the charge is always made that the Hamilton County Schools central office is top heavy, and that money should be taken from administrative budgets and given towards the classroom. This issue has never been resolved. The reason it has never been resolved is that there is no data to support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Wrong Statue, Morons

I love statues and monuments. All kinds of them. When we would take vacations as the littlest boys, Dad taught us that every statue, every monument, was a clue that there is a fabulous story to go with it. I don’t care if the monument is of a white man, a black man, any woman, a Communist, a Cuban, an Indian chief, or my childhood favorite, the great train engineer Casey Jones. ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Set School Record With 195 Student-Athletes On SoCon Honor Roll

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga set a school record with 195 student-athletes earning a spot on the 2019-20 Southern Conference Honor Roll. UTC also set a record with 34 student-athletes posting an annual 4.0 GPA and 71 earning the SoCon Commissioner’s Medal. Despite having one of the smallest populations of overall student-athletes in the conference, UTC ... (click for more)

Lookouts Among Minor League Clubs Suing Insurance Companies For Not Paying Off On Business Interruption Policies

The Chattanooga Lookouts is among 15 minor league clubs suing insurance companies for failure to pay off claims on business interruption policies. The lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the failure of baseball to get underway this season due to the coronavirus has caused "catastrophic financial losses" to the Minor League operations." The Lookouts have ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors