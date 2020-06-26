Troy Maples Charged In Hit-And-Run Death Of Bicyclist Thomas Raines

The Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit has arrested the suspect in the hit-and-run that occurred Wednesday at 6400 Shallowford Road. Troy Maples, 23, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to render aid, failure to report an accident, and driving on a suspended license.

Additional charges may be filed pending the conclusion of the crash investigation involving the death of bicyclist Thomas Raines, 23.

Maples is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.

Police said at approximately 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday, the Traffic/DUI Unit responded to 6400 Shallowford Road on a pedestrian/cyclist struck call.

The victim was riding a bicycle eastbound in the center/turn lane of 6400 Shallowford Road. It was stated to police at the scene that the cyclist was struck from behind by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle continued eastbound without stopping.

Mr. Raines was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

Police located debris from the wreck leading them to look for a gray 2013-2016 Nissan Sentra with vehicle damage.



