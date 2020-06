Tennessee Has 728 More Coronavirus Cases; Hamilton County Increases By 67

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 728, reaching 40,172, state health officials said Saturday.

There were seven more deaths in the state.

Officials said 66 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,564.

Hamilton County coronavirus deaths remain at 29.

The county had 2,423 cases - up by 67.

Knoxville remains at five deaths. It has had 878 cases.

Bledsoe County is at 616 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville.

There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 444 cases - a rise of 14. There have been three deaths.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 262 and no deaths.



Marion County is at 57 cases and is at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 24 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 59 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 32 cases. Franklin County has 73 cases and three deaths.



McMinn County is at 203 cases and 17 deaths.



Monroe County is at 118 cases, and it has had four coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 38 cases.



Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 1,318 cases and has 51 deaths.



There are 945 cases in Williamson County and it has 14 coronavirus deaths.