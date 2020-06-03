 Wednesday, June 3, 2020 82.0°F   thunderstorm   Thunderstorm

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has Another Coronavirus Death; State Reports 7 Deaths

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

There has been another coronavirus death in Hamilton County - the third in two days. The new total is 18.

There were 41 new coronavirus cases in Hamilton County, bringing the total to 1,219.

There are 16 patients in Intensive Care - up one.

The state reported seven new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 388.

There were 447 new cases. That brings the total to 24,822.

Thirty-seven more were hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,829.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County, a 64-year-old woman with underlying health conditions. A total of 65 people have died from the virus there.

Nashville had 133 new cases and is up to 5,750.

Memphis is at 119 deaths - an increase of two. It has 5,428 cases - up from 5,313.

Knox remains at five deaths and has 436 cases - up 26.

Bledsoe County is at 610 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 161 cases - four more - with one death. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 214.

Marion County is at 42 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 19 cases - up one. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 27 cases. Franklin County has 54 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 144 cases and 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens. 

Monroe County is at 69 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 18 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 931 cases and remains at 46 deaths.

There are 577 cases in Williamson County and it has 11 coronavirus deaths. 

 


June 3, 2020

Johnathon Defore Charged In Slaying Of Michael Oldham At Dayton

June 3, 2020

Police Officer Involved In Serious Crash With Pickup Truck On Highway 153 Near McDonald's

June 3, 2020

Hamilton County Has Another Coronavirus Death; State Reports 7 Deaths


A 21-year-old Dayton, Tn., man has been charged in the shooting death of Michael Oldham, also 21, on Tuesday. Johnathon Defore was charged with criminal homicide. The incident happened ... (click for more)

Witnesses said a city police car and a pickup truck were involved in a serious crash on Highway 153 on Wednesday night. In the wreck before 7 p.m., the police car struck the truck at the driver's ... (click for more)

There has been another coronavirus death in Hamilton County - the third in two days. The new total is 18. There were 41 new coronavirus cases in Hamilton County, bringing the total to 1,219. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Johnathon Defore Charged In Slaying Of Michael Oldham At Dayton

A 21-year-old Dayton, Tn., man has been charged in the shooting death of Michael Oldham, also 21, on Tuesday. Johnathon Defore was charged with criminal homicide. The incident happened on Lower Cove Loop Road. The victim was found dead at the scene. Defore is being held at the Rhea County Jail without bond. (click for more)

Police Officer Involved In Serious Crash With Pickup Truck On Highway 153 Near McDonald's

Witnesses said a city police car and a pickup truck were involved in a serious crash on Highway 153 on Wednesday night. In the wreck before 7 p.m., the police car struck the truck at the driver's door, it was stated. Ambulances and emergency personnel were at the scene along with other police cars. The wreck was near McDonald's at the Northtowne Center. (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos Again To Demetrus Coonrod

In the aftermath of the tragic death of the young man in Minneapolis, Democrats and their sycophants in the media are carrying on the biggest scam perpetrated on the American people since LBJ with his Great Society and Tonkin Gulf incident in 1965. Thanks to Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod for publicly standing up to black on black crime, especially homicide, yesterday. Once again ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Get Mad! I Am Too

I do not believe “Black Lives Matter.” Rather, I believe “All Lives Matter.” And using the latter over the former, I am mad too. The rioting that is taking place all over America is against the law. It restricts my freedoms, bridles my trusts, is contrary to my beliefs, and – if it still matters – is blatantly unconstitutional. That the President of the United States has no choice ... (click for more)

Sports

James Beach: Memories Of My Friend, Coach Majors

It was not the first time I had seen Spanish moss streaming down from a tree, but I know it was the first time it had caught my eye in such an impressionable way that scorching July day in the summer of 1988. The big majestic cypress trees which framed the picturesque Louisiana State University campus were full of the stuff, and in a way it reminded me of days past when I had seen ... (click for more)

Vol Great Johnny Majors Dies At 85

Johnny Majors, a star running back for the University of Tennessee who later coached the Vols for 15 years, has died a few days after his 85th birthday. His wife, Mary Lynn, said, "It's with a sad heart that we make this announcement. John passed away this morning. He spent his last hours doing something he dearly loved: looking out over his cherished Tennessee River." Majors ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors