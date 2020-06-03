Hamilton County Has Another Coronavirus Death; State Reports 7 Deaths

There has been another coronavirus death in Hamilton County - the third in two days. The new total is 18.

There were 41 new coronavirus cases in Hamilton County, bringing the total to 1,219.

There are 16 patients in Intensive Care - up one.

The state reported seven new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 388.

There were 447 new cases. That brings the total to 24,822.

Thirty-seven more were hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,829.

An additional death was reported in Davidson County, a 64-year-old woman with underlying health conditions. A total of 65 people have died from the virus there.

Nashville had 133 new cases and is up to 5,750.

Memphis is at 119 deaths - an increase of two. It has 5,428 cases - up from 5,313.

Knox remains at five deaths and has 436 cases - up 26.

Bledsoe County is at 610 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.

Bradley County is up to 161 cases - four more - with one death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 214.

Marion County is at 42 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 19 cases - up one. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 27 cases. Franklin County has 54 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 144 cases and 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.

Monroe County is at 69 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 18 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 931 cases and remains at 46 deaths.

There are 577 cases in Williamson County and it has 11 coronavirus deaths.