Loeffler Says Great American Outdoors Act Contains $15.4 Million For Chickamauga Park Maintenance Backlog

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) said $15.4 million in deferred maintenance projects at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park would be addressed through a fund created by the Great American Outdoors Act.

The bill passed the Senate on June 17 by a vote of 73 to 25, and is in the U.S. House of Representatives for consideration. President Trump said he will sign the legislation into law.

Senator Loeffler said the bill "will fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and help address the nearly $20 billion maintenance backlog in national parks and other land management agencies. The funding is from drilling royalties paid to the federal government.

“Georgians of all ages have long looked to our state parks to enjoy fresh air, preserve natural treasures, honor state history and promote Georgia tourism. The Great American Outdoors Act will help to ensure both current and future generations can enjoy the pristine beauty of our natural resources in Georgia and across the county. This funding will invest in our state’s infrastructure, create jobs and support our local economies.

"I call on the U.S. House of Representatives to pass this bipartisan legislation so Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will receive this critical federal investment to restore, enhance and protect Georgia’s national parks.”