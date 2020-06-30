Councilwoman Coonrod Asks That Racism Be Declared A Public Health Crisis In Chattanooga

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she wants the City Council to declare racism a public health crisis in Chattanooga.

Some other jurisdictions have done the same, stating that blacks have a shorter life span than other races.

Several council members said they were not opposed, but asked that the matter be discussed further.

She said, "It's really not much to discuss. We already know what the issues are, we know what the data and everything shows. But I really would like it to be put on the agenda."

The request will be heard at an upcoming council meeting.

