Councilwoman Coonrod Asks That Racism Be Declared A Public Health Crisis In Chattanooga

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she wants the City Council to declare racism a public health crisis in Chattanooga.

Some other jurisdictions have done the same, stating that blacks have a shorter life span than other races.

Several council members said they were not opposed, but asked that the matter be discussed further.

She said, "It's really not much to discuss. We already know what the issues are, we know what the data and everything shows. But I really would like it to be put on the agenda."

The request will be heard at an upcoming council meeting.


Chattanooga Protest Leaders Disavow Tactic Of Going To Homes Of City Council Members

Protesters have gone to the home of a second City Council member. Vice Chairman Ken Smith said he had a visit at his Hixson home. He said, “People have every right to peacefully protest but coming to my home is targeting my family, not peacefully protesting. There is nothing peaceful about creating fear in my children and my neighbors. "If the protesters hoped ... (click for more)

Opinion

It Is Past Time For Everyone To Wear Masks In Public

Just over two months ago, I wrote that managing a COVID-19 crisis does not come with a perfect playbook. I acknowledged that in difficult situations, the hallmark of leadership is analyzing the hazards, selecting the best wrong answer, and pressing ahead to gain control. Yet, here the playbook here was so obvious. The wearing of masks in public by all citizens affords a simple, ... (click for more)

1 Step Forward Then 2 Steps Back

I am hoping from the bottom of my heart that the intolerant and vile individual that threatened to burn down Shuford’s BBQ will be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law. I also hope reparations will be ordered by the courts for the disruption of this small local business who has been serving Chattanooga successfully for over 30 years. This hypocrite just proved they ... (click for more)

Sports

No Lookouts Baseball This Year As Minor League Baseball Cancels The Season

There will not be any Chattanooga Lookouts baseball this season as AT&T Field stands idle due to the coronavirus. Lookouts President Rich Mozingo said, "We've got 300 employees who count on Lookouts baseball every year, and we've got a quarter of a million fans who come out. So it is sad when you realize something like this isn't going to happen at all this summer, it really ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers Wins Cookeville City Amateur

Cleveland State Golf’s Wes Spillers had a very memorable weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The NJCAA All-American golfer participated in the Cookeville City Amateur at Tennessee Tech University’s Golden Eagle Golf Club in his hometown of Cookeville, Tn. and took the crown, placing first overall in the event. However, the win was extra meaningful to Spillers and his family as ... (click for more)


