Storage Building Destroyed By Fire Thursday Afternoon

Firefighters from the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 8121 Smith Road around 4:30 p.m., on a possible barn/storage building on fire.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported to dispatch the building was fully involved and already on the ground. Highway 58 fire officials reported the barn/storage building contained a tractor and other farming tools/equipment.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials report the cause of the fire seems to be accidental. Damages are estimated between $8,000 to $10,000.



The Chattanooga Fire Department responded for Mutual Aid and stood by at Highway 58’s fire district.