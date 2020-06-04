 Friday, June 5, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Storage Building Destroyed By Fire Thursday Afternoon

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Firefighters from the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 8121 Smith Road around 4:30 p.m., on a possible barn/storage building on fire.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported to dispatch the building was fully involved and already on the ground. Highway 58 fire officials reported the barn/storage building contained a tractor and other farming tools/equipment.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials report the cause of the fire seems to be accidental.  Damages are estimated between $8,000 to $10,000.

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded for Mutual Aid and stood by at Highway 58’s fire district.


It's About Time Riverbend Was Cancelled - And Response

Since its inception, Friends of the Festival seemed bound and determined to make Riverbend a national event, ignoring the opinions of many Chattanoogans. Riverbend started as a local event drawing on the tastes and desires of local citizens yet has devolved into an outrageously expensive, super-crowded two-week-long free-for-all. Riverbend has drastically deviated from its original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rhea Migrants Vanish!

A promising online news website debuted last month from its statewide base in Nashville. Identifying itself as “Tennessee—Lookout,” the website has what appears to be sound leadership and creditable reporters. Its vow is that it hopes to become an “Independent non-profit news site dedicated to covering Tennessee government, policy and politics. Hard-hitting but fair.” I wish it ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)

James Beach: Memories Of My Friend, Coach Majors

It was not the first time I had seen Spanish moss streaming down from a tree, but I know it was the first time it had caught my eye in such an impressionable way that scorching July day in the summer of 1988. The big majestic cypress trees which framed the picturesque Louisiana State University campus were full of the stuff, and in a way it reminded me of days past when I had seen ... (click for more)


