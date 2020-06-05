 Friday, June 5, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


2 Shot On Thursday Night On Wheeler Avenue; 1 Dies

Friday, June 5, 2020
Two people were shot on Wheeler Avenue on Thursday night, and one later died.
 
At approximately 8:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Wheeler Avenue.
 
Upon arrival, police located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
 
Hamilton County EMS transported both to a local hospital.
 
One of the men succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
 
The second man's injuries are considered non-life threatening. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

June 5, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 4, 2020

Lee Administration Making Additional $284 Million In Budget Cuts

June 4, 2020

Storage Building Destroyed By Fire Thursday Afternoon


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDU, ELIEL 7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee’s administration on Thursday outlined new spending plans for state government that reflect significant revenue reductions due to the huge economic impact of COVID-19. Department ... (click for more)

Firefighters from the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to 8121 Smith Road a round 4:30 p.m., on a possible barn/storage building on fire. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDU, ELIEL 7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY 1209 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS 1614 ... (click for more)

Lee Administration Making Additional $284 Million In Budget Cuts

Governor Bill Lee’s administration on Thursday outlined new spending plans for state government that reflect significant revenue reductions due to the huge economic impact of COVID-19. Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley presented state lawmakers with the revised budget plans for the current fiscal year, as well as FY 2020-21, which begins July 1, ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's About Time Riverbend Was Cancelled - And Response

Since its inception, Friends of the Festival seemed bound and determined to make Riverbend a national event, ignoring the opinions of many Chattanoogans. Riverbend started as a local event drawing on the tastes and desires of local citizens yet has devolved into an outrageously expensive, super-crowded two-week-long free-for-all. Riverbend has drastically deviated from its original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rhea Migrants Vanish!

A promising online news website debuted last month from its statewide base in Nashville. Identifying itself as “Tennessee—Lookout,” the website has what appears to be sound leadership and creditable reporters. Its vow is that it hopes to become an “Independent non-profit news site dedicated to covering Tennessee government, policy and politics. Hard-hitting but fair.” I wish it ... (click for more)

Sports

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)

James Beach: Memories Of My Friend, Coach Majors

It was not the first time I had seen Spanish moss streaming down from a tree, but I know it was the first time it had caught my eye in such an impressionable way that scorching July day in the summer of 1988. The big majestic cypress trees which framed the picturesque Louisiana State University campus were full of the stuff, and in a way it reminded me of days past when I had seen ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors