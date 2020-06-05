2 Shot On Thursday Night On Wheeler Avenue; 1 Dies

Two people were shot on Wheeler Avenue on Thursday night, and one later died.
At approximately 8:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Wheeler Avenue.
Upon arrival, police located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Hamilton County EMS transported both to a local hospital.
One of the men succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The second man's injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.