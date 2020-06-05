2 Shot On Thursday Night On Wheeler Avenue; 1 Dies

Two people were shot on Wheeler Avenue on Thursday night, and one later died.

At approximately 8:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Wheeler Avenue .

Upon arrival, poli ce located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hamilton County EMS transported both to a local hospital.

One of the men succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The second man's injuries are considered non-life threatening.