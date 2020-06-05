Skeletal Remains Found Off Boy Scout Road In 2018 Identified As Jerry Guess

The human skeletal remains located on Nov. 16, 2018, at 1012 Boy Scout Road in Hixson have been identified by the University of North Texas as Jerry (Leroy) Paul Guess.

The remains were sent to the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center in March 2019, before being sent to the University of North Texas for DNA analysis in April 2019.

Mr.

Guess was last seen on May 30, 2018, in Soddy Daisy, and was reported missing on the same date. He was 43 when he was reported missing.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death as undetermined.

Anyone with information concerning the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Guess is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423 209-8940.