Skeletal Remains Found Off Boy Scout Road In 2018 Identified As Jerry Guess

Friday, June 5, 2020

The human skeletal remains located on Nov. 16, 2018, at 1012 Boy Scout Road in Hixson have been identified by the University of North Texas as Jerry (Leroy) Paul Guess. 

 

The remains were sent to the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center in March 2019, before being sent to the University of North Texas for DNA analysis in April 2019.

 

Mr.

Guess was last seen on May 30, 2018, in Soddy Daisy, and was reported missing on the same date. He was 43 when he was reported missing.

 

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death as undetermined.

 

Anyone with information concerning the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Guess is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423 209-8940.


June 5, 2020

June 5, 2020

June 4, 2020

Lee Administration Making Additional $284 Million In Budget Cuts


Governor Bill Lee’s administration on Thursday outlined new spending plans for state government that reflect significant revenue reductions due to the huge economic impact of COVID-19. Department ... (click for more)



Chattanooga Receives $374,730 Grant To Address COVID-19

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Friday announced that the city of Chattanooga received $374,730 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The grant is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDU, ELIEL 7710 EAST BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BAKER, SHANNON ANTHONY 1209 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS 1614 ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's About Time Riverbend Was Cancelled - And Response

Since its inception, Friends of the Festival seemed bound and determined to make Riverbend a national event, ignoring the opinions of many Chattanoogans. Riverbend started as a local event drawing on the tastes and desires of local citizens yet has devolved into an outrageously expensive, super-crowded two-week-long free-for-all. Riverbend has drastically deviated from its original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rhea Migrants Vanish!

A promising online news website debuted last month from its statewide base in Nashville. Identifying itself as “Tennessee—Lookout,” the website has what appears to be sound leadership and creditable reporters. Its vow is that it hopes to become an “Independent non-profit news site dedicated to covering Tennessee government, policy and politics. Hard-hitting but fair.” I wish it ... (click for more)

Sports

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Major League Baseball: Stop Bickering

While the NBA has adapted its 2020 season and set a schedule to return during the Covid-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball is still fighting over how many games will be played and how much money will be paid to players. The two sides are still very far apart and there is a strong possibility there could be no baseball at all in 2020. This is extremely sad and unfortunate. America ... (click for more)


