2 Teenagers Injured In Drive-By Shooting Saturday Afternoon On Water Street

A boy, 16, and a girl, 15, were shot Saturday afternoon on Water Street.

At approximately 1:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, police located two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for non-life threatening injuries. The victims stated to police they were shot when occupants of a vehicle shot at them as the vehicle passed by.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call

or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.