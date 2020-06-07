 Sunday, June 7, 2020 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 Teenagers Injured In Drive-By Shooting Saturday Afternoon On Water Street

A boy, 16, and a girl, 15, were shot Saturday afternoon on Water Street.

At approximately 1:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call.
 
Upon arrival, police located two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for non-life threatening injuries.  The victims stated to police they were shot when occupants of a vehicle shot at them as the vehicle passed by. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

 


NAACP Wants To See All Local Police Policies, Budgets

Health Department Announces Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

Ministers Group Seeks Meeting With Local Leaders On Racial Justice


NAACP Wants To See All Local Police Policies, Budgets

Chattanooga NAACP officials said they want to see all local police policies and budgets. Officials said, "In a June 5, 2020 news release from Mayor Andy Berke’s office, the citizenry was informed that the mayor signed a 4-part pledge with other mayors to use an evaluation technique put forth by My Brother’s Keepers Alliance. This agreement entails an evaluation of the local police ... (click for more)

Health Department Announces Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

Here are the free COVID-19 testing sites for this week: Monday: East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, TN 37407 Hours: 7AM-11AM Hardy Elementary - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site 2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406 Hours: 7AM-11AM Homeless ... (click for more)

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vols’ Darkest Days

With Johnny Mayors’ death this week, it’s time I put Tennessee’s darkest days finally to bed. It is also time for me to bury a lot of my personal hurt for Johnny, and any remnants of resentment I still carry, over the way Tennessee’s greatest football hero was suddenly cast out by lesser men with far less values. I greatly rejoice that John’s mortal race has now been won – has it ... (click for more)

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


