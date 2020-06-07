 Sunday, June 7, 2020 74.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Mostly Peaceful Chattanooga Protest Marred By Vandalism Of Some Street Lights, Several Arrests

Sunday, June 7, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Chattanooga protested for the seventh day in a row on Saturday as the mostly-peaceful protest was marred by the vandalism of several streetlights. This occurred after the main protest was finished and the leaders had gone home for the night.

 

“I see freedom fighters of all kinds ready to endure a tough, tough battle,” said Cameron Williams. “But it saddens me because we are fighting the fight of our grandparents and our great-grandparents and so on and so forth.

We are still fighting a 401-year-old battle, but I believe that we will win. I know that we will win.”

 

As has often been the case, Marie Mott was one of the leaders of the movement and took the microphone several times before and after the march around downtown Chattanooga. She told the crowd one of the main points of the protests is to raise awareness of the importance of voting.

 

“Hamilton County has absolutely terrible turnout when it comes to voting, and that’s going to determine if your voice is going to be heard,” said Ms. Mott. “It also determines the character of person who will be representing you. We want people to get engaged civically, because voting is a foundation to be engaged.”

 

She then went through what the plan was for the night. As they have done for the last few nights, the crowd marched through the streets of downtown Chattanooga, from Miller Park to the West Side back to Miller Park.

 

“The plan tonight is to just continue to fellowship with one another, and to put out to the public the kinds of demands we want publicly,” said Ms. Mott, “and then from there we are going to march in solidarity and let them see and hear us and know that it’s been a week and that we’re still in the fight.”

 

Among the protesters was Linda Tompkins, who has been protesting for civil rights during the movement’s heyday of the 1960s. She recounted stories of sit-ins in Chattanooga and protests in a segregated city. For her, the lack of progress over the last 60 years is disappointing.

 

“It’s very discouraging, but I remember a quote that says “My feet are tired, but my soul is rested.” I will keep on doing this as long as I have breath,” said Ms. Tompkins. “This is ridiculous and there has to be change. Enough is enough, and the time is now. No, the time has been long overdue, and we shall stand until there is nothing else to do.”

 

After the five-mile march around the city, from the Walnut Street Bridge to Northshore and back through the West Side, the group of hundreds met back up in Miller Park. Mr. Williams and the rest of the leaders then left, essentially ending the rally.

 

The real ending was messy and complicated though. Throughout the march, a man was damaging light poles around Chattanooga, and his arrest led to a brief standoff between a few protesters and police. However, once a few arrests were made, the police pulled off and left the crowd to their own devices.

 

Within the crowd there were a few rowdy participants who tried to rile up the protesters. For the most part, these people were ignored.


June 7, 2020

Mowbray Volunteer Fire Unit Says It Is "Saddened" It Is Not Allowed To Answer Many Medical Calls Due To Coronavirus Protocol Changes

June 7, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 6, 2020

2 Shot Saturday Afternoon On Water Street


Leaders of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department said they are "saddened" that they are not allowed to respond to many medical calls that it handled in the past due to Covid-19 protocol changes. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRANTLEY, KARLA DYANNE 2612 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION ... (click for more)

A man and a woman were severely injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon on Water Street. There was no information on the suspect, and the two victims were taken to a local hospital. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Mowbray Volunteer Fire Unit Says It Is "Saddened" It Is Not Allowed To Answer Many Medical Calls Due To Coronavirus Protocol Changes

Leaders of the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department said they are "saddened" that they are not allowed to respond to many medical calls that it handled in the past due to Covid-19 protocol changes. The group said on its Facebook page: "Mowbray would like our community know some changes that have happened in the past couple of months due to COVID19. Due to the ongoing pandemic ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRANTLEY, KARLA DYANNE 2612 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SOLICIATION TO MAKE FALSE 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) --- BURTON, MARTINEZ LEBRON 1204 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vols’ Darkest Days

With Johnny Mayors’ death this week, it’s time I put Tennessee’s darkest days finally to bed. It is also time for me to bury a lot of my personal hurt for Johnny, and any remnants of resentment I still carry, over the way Tennessee’s greatest football hero was suddenly cast out by lesser men with far less values. I greatly rejoice that John’s mortal race has now been won – has it ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors