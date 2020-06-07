 Sunday, June 7, 2020 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


NAACP Wants To See All Local Police Policies, Budgets

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Chattanooga NAACP officials said they want to see all local police policies and budgets.

Officials said, "In a June 5, 2020 news release from Mayor Andy Berke’s office, the citizenry was informed that the mayor signed a 4-part pledge with other mayors to use an evaluation technique put forth by My Brother’s Keepers Alliance. This agreement entails an evaluation of the local police department on “8 Can’t Wait” policies.

"President George Calhoun of the local NAACP calls on the mayor to release all police policies and budgets for public inspection. While My Brother’s Keepers Alliance is a national organization, that organization should not be allowed to set the measurement for Chattanooga. The citizens hold the yardstick for measurement and we are ready to measure and recommend changes in the police department based on our responsibility as citizens of the city.

"There are “Can’t Wait” policies that have existed in the city for years and each time brutality and exclusion of rights occur, the African American community is given a “Wait excuse” and told that the issue will be handled. We are tired of having other people measure out God-given rights to certain segments of the population.

"The mayor’s release listed eight bullet points, none of which speak to the issues surrounding the equitable treatment of African Americans where we live, work and die. Clear and concise policies are required and swift action taken when the policies are violated. “Enough is Enough” is a coined phrase, but speaks volumes to the systematic mistreatment of citizens.

"Police Chief Roddy has gone viral with his message and we are holding him accountable for any action of his officers. Lay bare the policies and budget of the police department and take constructive criticism and good advice from those who must bear the brunt of misguided policies. All Chattanooga city council members were elected by the people - do your duty for the good of the people.

"The Hamilton County Sheriff has sat silent during the demonstrations, but the same requirements and call to action made to the City are hereby made to the Hamilton County Mayor, Sheriff and Commission. We need clear and concise policies and actions that promote safety and transparency to the citizens." 


June 7, 2020

Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths; 589 More Cases

June 7, 2020

NAACP Wants To See All Local Police Policies, Budgets

June 7, 2020

Health Department Announces Free COVID-19 Testing Sites


Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,180 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 20 more since Saturday. The confirmed cases are now at 51,898 ... (click for more)

Chattanooga NAACP officials said they want to see all local police policies and budgets. Officials said, "In a June 5, 2020 news release from Mayor Andy Berke’s office, the citizenry was informed ... (click for more)

Here are the free COVID-19 testing sites for this week: Monday: East Lake Academy - Hamilton County Health Department Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site 2700 E 34th St, Chattanooga, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 20 More Coronavirus Deaths; 589 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,180 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 20 more since Saturday. The confirmed cases are now at 51,898 - up from 51,309 - an increase of 589. Hospitalizations are at 8,685 - up 23 since Saturday. Whitfield County has 33 new cases for a total of 494, and still seven deaths. Officials ... (click for more)

NAACP Wants To See All Local Police Policies, Budgets

Chattanooga NAACP officials said they want to see all local police policies and budgets. Officials said, "In a June 5, 2020 news release from Mayor Andy Berke’s office, the citizenry was informed that the mayor signed a 4-part pledge with other mayors to use an evaluation technique put forth by My Brother’s Keepers Alliance. This agreement entails an evaluation of the local police ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vols’ Darkest Days

With Johnny Mayors’ death this week, it’s time I put Tennessee’s darkest days finally to bed. It is also time for me to bury a lot of my personal hurt for Johnny, and any remnants of resentment I still carry, over the way Tennessee’s greatest football hero was suddenly cast out by lesser men with far less values. I greatly rejoice that John’s mortal race has now been won – has it ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors