NAACP Wants To See All Local Police Policies, Budgets

Chattanooga NAACP officials said they want to see all local police policies and budgets.

Officials said, "In a June 5, 2020 news release from Mayor Andy Berke’s office, the citizenry was informed that the mayor signed a 4-part pledge with other mayors to use an evaluation technique put forth by My Brother’s Keepers Alliance. This agreement entails an evaluation of the local police department on “8 Can’t Wait” policies.

"President George Calhoun of the local NAACP calls on the mayor to release all police policies and budgets for public inspection. While My Brother’s Keepers Alliance is a national organization, that organization should not be allowed to set the measurement for Chattanooga. The citizens hold the yardstick for measurement and we are ready to measure and recommend changes in the police department based on our responsibility as citizens of the city.

"There are “Can’t Wait” policies that have existed in the city for years and each time brutality and exclusion of rights occur, the African American community is given a “Wait excuse” and told that the issue will be handled. We are tired of having other people measure out God-given rights to certain segments of the population.

"The mayor’s release listed eight bullet points, none of which speak to the issues surrounding the equitable treatment of African Americans where we live, work and die. Clear and concise policies are required and swift action taken when the policies are violated. “Enough is Enough” is a coined phrase, but speaks volumes to the systematic mistreatment of citizens.

"Police Chief Roddy has gone viral with his message and we are holding him accountable for any action of his officers. Lay bare the policies and budget of the police department and take constructive criticism and good advice from those who must bear the brunt of misguided policies. All Chattanooga city council members were elected by the people - do your duty for the good of the people.

"The Hamilton County Sheriff has sat silent during the demonstrations, but the same requirements and call to action made to the City are hereby made to the Hamilton County Mayor, Sheriff and Commission. We need clear and concise policies and actions that promote safety and transparency to the citizens."