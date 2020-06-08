Stacey Lynn Ball Found With Stolen Vehicle, Meth In East Ridge

East Ridge Police have arrested Stacey Lynn Ball after finding her driving a Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen earlier in the day at 7717 Lee Highway in Chattanooga.

Police had stopped Ms. Ball, 35, after she almost caused a wreck the way she pulled out of the Valero gas station on Ringgold Road.

Ms. Ball said she had bought the vehicle from an individual known as "J5" who she said is known for stealing vehicles throughout Chattanooga.

Police opened a ramen noodle package in the back seat and found that it contained 36.8 grams of crystal meth.

Officers said she threatened them during the course of the arrest.

She was charged with traffic citations as well as theft over $2,500, possession of meth, and retaliation for past actions.