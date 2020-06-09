2 Weeks Remain To Apply For FEMA Assistance In Bradley, Hamilton Counties

Tennesseans who have uninsured losses resulting from the April 12-13 tornadoes have until June 23, to register with FEMA for assistance.

Survivors in Bradley and Hamilton counties can register with FEMA in several ways:

By visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA App for smartphones

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

June 23, 2020 also is the deadline to apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans for physical property damage. The deadline for economic injury applications is Jan. 25, 2021.

Applicants can apply for a low-interest disaster loan online using SBA’s secure website at https://www.sba.gov/funding- programs/disaster-assistance

Survivors can get more information on SBA disaster assistance. Call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (TTY 800-877-8339), visit sba.gov/funding-programs/ disaster-assistance or email disastercustomerservice@sba. gov.