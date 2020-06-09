 Tuesday, June 9, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

2 Weeks Remain To Apply For FEMA Assistance In Bradley, Hamilton Counties

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Tennesseans who have uninsured losses resulting from the April 12-13 tornadoes have until June 23, to register with FEMA for assistance.

Survivors in Bradley and Hamilton counties can register with FEMA in several ways:

  • By visiting DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Downloading the FEMA App for smartphones
  • Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available.
    The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

June 23, 2020 also is the deadline to apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans for physical property damage. The deadline for economic injury applications is Jan. 25, 2021.

For more information on Tennessee recovery, visit the FEMA disaster web page, https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4541  and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency website, https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/tema.html


America, Where Are You?

America, America, where are you? What has happened to this country? when we kneel before people and not before God. Where are you, America? When we complain about churches and synagogues being closed during the pandemic, but few if any know God. Where people say, “I will pray for you”, but yet their Bible is covered in dust. Where men marry men and women marry women, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Tim, Are You Nuts?’

For the past several weeks, we have witnessed a cauldron of good and bad – all over-sized – sweep across the cities of America. Forget the particulars, the billions of dollars of wanton destruction in anger-infested places you no longer want to visit, like New York City, Detroit, Atlanta and particularly Minneapolis, after experiencing so many happy moments in each. Our nation no ... (click for more)

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


