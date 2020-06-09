 Tuesday, June 9, 2020 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Records 77 More Coronavirus Deaths; 752 More Cases

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,285 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  77 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 53,249 - up from 52,497 -  an increase of 752.

Hospitalizations are at 8,872 - up 126 since Monday.

Whitfield County has nine new cases for a total of 509, and nine deaths. Officials said 32 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has eight new cases at 203 cases, and no deaths. Nine have been hospitalized, an increase of three. Dade County is reporting 41 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 164 cases, and no deaths. Eleven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has two more cases, for a total of 27, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 527 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 335 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 209 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,925 cases and 272 deaths. Cobb County has 3,337 cases and 203 deaths. There are now 4,120 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 135 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,692 cases and now 143 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,818 cases and is at 149 deaths.


Where Is America’s Joseph?

Unchartered waters. This is where I would suggest America is as a nation and people, as we continue to sail onward into the stormy waters ahead. While our world has previously faced pandemics and world wars, which took many times more lives, never before have we found ourselves facing such an overwhelming set of problems, with such a lack of wise leadership to solve them. Regardless ... (click for more)

America, Where Are You?

America, America, where are you? What has happened to this country? when we kneel before people and not before God. Where are you, America? When we complain about churches and synagogues being closed during the pandemic, but few if any know God. Where people say, “I will pray for you”, but yet their Bible is covered in dust. Where men marry men and women marry women, ... (click for more)

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


