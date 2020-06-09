Georgia Records 77 More Coronavirus Deaths; 752 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,285 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 77 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 53,249 - up from 52,497 - an increase of 752.

Hospitalizations are at 8,872 - up 126 since Monday.

Whitfield County has nine new cases for a total of 509, and nine deaths. Officials said 32 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has eight new cases at 203 cases, and no deaths. Nine have been hospitalized, an increase of three. Dade County is reporting 41 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 164 cases, and no deaths. Eleven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has two more cases, for a total of 27, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 527 cases and 39 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 335 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 209 cases and 16 deaths from coronavirus. Thirty-four have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,925 cases and 272 deaths. Cobb County has 3,337 cases and 203 deaths. There are now 4,120 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 135 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 4,692 cases and now 143 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,818 cases and is at 149 deaths.