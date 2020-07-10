Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson).



III. Special Presentation.



PUBLIC HEARING - AREA 3 HISTORIC RIVER TO RIDGE PLAN



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2019-0133 Southern Spear (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and

R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone).

An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperties located at 901 South Holtzclaw Avenue, 903, 905, and 1001 SouthGreenwood Avenue, two unaddressed parcels in the 1300 blocks of Bennett andAnderson Avenue, 1310 Anderson Avenue, and 1304 Union Avenue, from M-1Manufacturing Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and R-1 Residential Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Districts 8 & 9)(Recommended for approval by Planning) (Alternate Version #2)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:PLANNINGa. 2020-0076 Tommy Austin (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 813A Signal Mountain Road, from R-2Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 1)(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)2020-0076 Tommy Austin (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 813A Signal Mountain Road, from R-2Residential Zone to C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone. (Staff Version)b. 2020-0072 Pratt & Associates, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5235 and 5243 Old Hixson Pike and5117 (Part) and 5120 Gooden Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval byPlanning)2020-0072 Pratt & Associates, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5235 and 5243 Old Hixson Pike and5117 (Part) and 5120 Gooden Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)2020-0072 Pratt & Associates, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5235 and 5243 Old Hixson Pike and5117 (Part) and 5120 Gooden Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone. (Applicant Version)c. 2020-0066 SEI Ventures of TN, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1933 and 1939Central Avenue and 1936 Myrtle Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0066 SEI Ventures of TN, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC UrbanGeneral Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1933 and 1939Central Avenue and 1936 Myrtle Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2020-0073 3331 St. Elmo GP/Kevin Boehm (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3331 St.Elmo Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2020-0068 Ziad Minkara (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1111 SouthHickory Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approvalby Planning and Staff)2020-0068 Ziad Minkara (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1111 SouthHickory Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero LotLine Zone. (Applicant Version)f. 2020-0071 Allen Jones (M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-5 NeighborhoodCommercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1701 Dodson Avenue, fromM-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone.(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. 2020-0074 Joseph Ingram (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2202Bennett Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approvalby Planning and Staff)2020-0074 Joseph Ingram (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2202Bennett Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/ZeroLot Line. (Applicant Version)h. 2020-0075 Matt Lyle (R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and1003 South Beech Street, from R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone toUGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)(Staff approves lifting all conditions on Ordinance No. 13265)2020-0075 Matt Lyle (R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to UGCUrban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and1003 South Beech Street, from R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone toUGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2020-0070 Joseph Ingram (R-2 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential TownhouseZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2501 and 2505 East 12th Street and1024 Peachtree Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential TownhouseZone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)POLICEj. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 16, Sections 16-59 -16-66, regarding the Police Advisory and Review Committee. (Sponsored byChairman Henderson)VII. Resolutions:COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution urging the Tennessee General Assembly to consider amending thedefinition of “discriminatory practices” as set forth in Tennessee Code Annotated §4-21-102(4) to include the following characteristics: ancestry, disability, genderidentity, military status, and sexual orientation. (Sponsored by CouncilpersonsBerz and Mitchell)b. A resolution calling for change in voting procedures by the Tennessee GeneralAssembly to give every eligible voter the opportunity to cast their ballot without therisk of contracting or spreading COVID-19. (Sponsored by CouncilpersonsCoonrod, Byrd, Gilbert, and Oglesby)ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTc. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into Lease Amendment No. 3 with ErwinMarine Riverfront, LLC, in substantially the form attached, to amend the rent,effective April 30, 2020, to a sum equal to a percentage of the annual gross revenueof tenant made from or upon the premises at a rent factor of 3.5% of gross revenuederived from the premises. (District 7)d. A resolution approving the acceptance and distribution of Fiscal Year 2020-2021Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment PartnershipAct Funds (HOME) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development(HUD) and program income, all totaling approximately $3,309.792.00, as shownmore fully hereinbelow.

e. A resolution approving the City of Chattanooga’s Five-Year Community

Development Consolidated Plan and Components for 2020-2024.



MAYOR’S OFFICE



f. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s reappointments of Vince Butler (District 3) and

Cynthia Coleman (District 5) to the Beer and Wrecker Board, with both terms

expiring July 31, 2023. (Districts 3 & 5)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



g. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Hefferlin

Kronenberg Architects, PLLC relative to Contract No. R-17-004-101, Greenway

Farms New Conference Facility for additional professional services, in the amount of

$29,600.00, for a revised contract amount of $105,600.00. (District 3)

Transportation



h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to

apply for and, if awarded, accept a Land and Water Conservation Fund Outdoor

Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program Grant from the National Park

Service to construct the Alton Park Connector, with the City’s contribution not to

exceed $1,515,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1 million, for a total amount of

$2,515,000.00. (District 7)



i. A resolution authorizing payment to the Tennessee Department of Transportation

(TDOT) for the City of Chattanooga’s share of an agreement with Arcadis U.S., Inc.

relative to Contract No. T-15-035 for professional construction engineering and

inspection services associated with Chestnut Street from West 4

th Street to the north

of Aquarium Way and Bailey Avenue, and from east of Norfolk Southern Railroad to

Dodds Avenue, in the amount of $45,717.57. (Districts 7, 8 & 9)



YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT



j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family



Development to renew the Lexia Reading contract, in the amount of $28,000.00.



VIII. Purchases.



IX. Other Business.



X. Committee Reports.



XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



XII. Adjournment.



TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2020

CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

6:00 PM



1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).



3. Special Presentation.



4. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



5. Ordinances - Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2020-0076 Tommy Austin (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial

Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 813A Signal Mountain Road, from R-2

Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 1)

(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)

2020-0076 Tommy Austin (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial

Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 813A Signal Mountain Road, from R-2

Residential Zone to C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone. (Staff Version)



b. 2020-0072 Pratt & Associates, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5235 and 5243 Old Hixson Pike and

5117 (Part) and 5120 Gooden Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential

Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by

Planning)

2020-0072 Pratt & Associates, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5235 and 5243 Old Hixson Pike and

5117 (Part) and 5120 Gooden Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential

Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)

2020-0072 Pratt & Associates, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5235 and 5243 Old Hixson Pike and

5117 (Part) and 5120 Gooden Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential

Zone. (Applicant Version)



c. 2020-0066 SEI Ventures of TN, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban

General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,

Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1933 and 1939

Central Avenue and 1936 Myrtle Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC

Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)

(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

2020-0066 SEI Ventures of TN, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban

General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,

Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1933 and 1939

Central Avenue and 1936 Myrtle Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC

Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



d. 2020-0073 3331 St. Elmo GP/Kevin Boehm (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC

Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3331 St.

Elmo Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial

Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



e. 2020-0068 Ziad Minkara (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential

Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1111 South

Hickory Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot

Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval

by Planning and Staff)

2020-0068 Ziad Minkara (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential

Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1111 South

Hickory Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot

Line Zone. (Applicant Version)



f. 2020-0071 Allen Jones (M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-5 Neighborhood

Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter

38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1701 Dodson Avenue, from

M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone.

(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



g. 2020-0074 Joseph Ingram (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential

Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2202

Bennett Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero

Lot Line, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval

by Planning and Staff)

2020-0074 Joseph Ingram (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential

Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2202

Bennett Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero

Lot Line. (Applicant Version)



h. 2020-0075 Matt Lyle (R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to UGC

Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and

1003 South Beech Street, from R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to

UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)

(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)

(Staff approves lifting all conditions on Ordinance No. 13265)

2020-0075 Matt Lyle (R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to UGC

Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,

Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and

1003 South Beech Street, from R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to

UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)



i. 2020-0070 Joseph Ingram (R-2 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse

Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning

Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2501 and 2505 East 12th Street and

1024 Peachtree Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse

Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)



POLICE



j. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 16, Sections 16-59 -

16-66, regarding the Police Advisory and Review Committee. (Sponsored by

Chairman Henderson)



6. Ordinances - First Reading:



a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce

Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,

Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from

R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain

conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred

from 06-09-2020)

2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce

Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,

Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from

R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain

conditions. (Staff Version)

2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce

Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,

Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from

R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Article IV,

Section 26-91, Fee Schedule – Municipal Golf Courses and Chapter 26, Article 1,

Section 26-17, Other Acts Prohibited.



7. Resolutions:



ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT



a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an Amendment No. 1 to Non-Profit

Lease Standard Form Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with Forgotten

Child Fund, Inc., to amend the renewal options to one additional term of six (6)

months. (Revised)



FINANCE



b. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to execute a contract with

E-Government Solutions for the implementation and maintenance of a city wide

municipal property tax billing and collection software system for three (3) years

beginning July 1, 2020, plus two (2) one year extensions, for an annual amount not to

exceed $64,000.00. (Revised)



MAYOR’S OFFICE



c. A resolution authorizing the Director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs to release

the third payment of the approved contract funds to CoLab for KIVA for Fiscal Year

2020, in the amount of $43,000.00.



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Public Works



d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to

apply for and, if awarded, accept a Tourism Enhancement Grant for the enhancement

of existing tourism needs at the Aquarium Plaza, for an amount up to $75,000.00.



e. A resolution authorizing year one (1) of a five (5) year term for the on-call blanket

contract(s) for on-call design and plan production services, Contract No.

S-20-004-100, with the following firms: (1) WK Dickson; (2) Volkert; (3) Barge

Design; (4) S&ME; (5) RK&K; (6) Geosyntec; (7) CTI; (8) Croy; (9) Chazen; (10)

Brown & Caldwell; and (11) Arcadis, that each consultant qualified for the renewal of

the five (5), one (1) year blanket contracts for professional services estimated at

$250,000.00 total annually for all eleven (11) professional firms for use by all

departments.



8. Purchases.



9. Other Business.



10. Committee Reports.



11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.



12. Adjournment.