Upcoming City Council Agenda

TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2020
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).
3. Special Presentation.
4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council
5. Ordinances - Final Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2020-0076 Tommy Austin (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 813A Signal Mountain Road, from R-2
Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 1)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)
2020-0076 Tommy Austin (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 813A Signal Mountain Road, from R-2
Residential Zone to C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone. (Staff Version)
b. 2020-0072 Pratt & Associates, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5235 and 5243 Old Hixson Pike and
5117 (Part) and 5120 Gooden Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential
Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by
Planning)
2020-0072 Pratt & Associates, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5235 and 5243 Old Hixson Pike and
5117 (Part) and 5120 Gooden Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential
Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2020-0072 Pratt & Associates, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 5235 and 5243 Old Hixson Pike and
5117 (Part) and 5120 Gooden Lane, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential
Zone. (Applicant Version)
c. 2020-0066 SEI Ventures of TN, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1933 and 1939
Central Avenue and 1936 Myrtle Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0066 SEI Ventures of TN, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban
General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1933 and 1939
Central Avenue and 1936 Myrtle Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
d. 2020-0073 3331 St. Elmo GP/Kevin Boehm (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3331 St.
Elmo Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial
Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
e. 2020-0068 Ziad Minkara (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1111 South
Hickory Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval
by Planning and Staff)
2020-0068 Ziad Minkara (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1111 South
Hickory Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
f. 2020-0071 Allen Jones (M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-5 Neighborhood
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1701 Dodson Avenue, from
M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone.
(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
g. 2020-0074 Joseph Ingram (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2202
Bennett Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval
by Planning and Staff)
2020-0074 Joseph Ingram (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2202
Bennett Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero
Lot Line. (Applicant Version)
h. 2020-0075 Matt Lyle (R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and
1003 South Beech Street, from R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to
UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by Staff)
(Staff approves lifting all conditions on Ordinance No. 13265)
2020-0075 Matt Lyle (R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1001 and
1003 South Beech Street, from R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to
UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
i. 2020-0070 Joseph Ingram (R-2 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2501 and 2505 East 12th Street and
1024 Peachtree Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse
Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
POLICE
j. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 16, Sections 16-59 -
16-66, regarding the Police Advisory and Review Committee. (Sponsored by
Chairman Henderson)
6. Ordinances - First Reading:
a. 2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning) (Deferred
from 06-09-2020)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Staff Version)
2020-0038 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce
Center Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38,
Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7301 Shallowford Road, from
R-1 Residential Zone to C-4 Planned Commerce Center Zone. (Applicant Version)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
b. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 26, Article IV,
Section 26-91, Fee Schedule – Municipal Golf Courses and Chapter 26, Article 1,
Section 26-17, Other Acts Prohibited.
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an Amendment No. 1 to Non-Profit
Lease Standard Form Agreement, in substantially the form attached, with Forgotten
Child Fund, Inc., to amend the renewal options to one additional term of six (6)
months. (Revised)
FINANCE
b. A resolution authorizing the Interim Treasurer to execute a contract with
E-Government Solutions for the implementation and maintenance of a city wide
municipal property tax billing and collection software system for three (3) years
beginning July 1, 2020, plus two (2) one year extensions, for an annual amount not to
exceed $64,000.00. (Revised)
MAYOR’S OFFICE
c. A resolution authorizing the Director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs to release
the third payment of the approved contract funds to CoLab for KIVA for Fiscal Year
2020, in the amount of $43,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
apply for and, if awarded, accept a Tourism Enhancement Grant for the enhancement
of existing tourism needs at the Aquarium Plaza, for an amount up to $75,000.00.
e. A resolution authorizing year one (1) of a five (5) year term for the on-call blanket
contract(s) for on-call design and plan production services, Contract No.
S-20-004-100, with the following firms: (1) WK Dickson; (2) Volkert; (3) Barge
Design; (4) S&ME; (5) RK&K; (6) Geosyntec; (7) CTI; (8) Croy; (9) Chazen; (10)
Brown & Caldwell; and (11) Arcadis, that each consultant qualified for the renewal of
the five (5), one (1) year blanket contracts for professional services estimated at
$250,000.00 total annually for all eleven (11) professional firms for use by all
departments.
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.
12. Adjournment.