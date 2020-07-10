Tom Decosimo Raises $32,425 For School Board Race; Marco Perez Is At $24,478

First-time candidate Tom Decosimo has the fundraising lead over fellow newcomer Marco Perez in the race for District 2’s school board seat. Mr. Decosimo has received $32,425 in campaign contributions, while Mr. Perez has gotten $24,478 from April to June.

The post is currently held by Kathy Lennon, who is not seeking re-election.

Mr.

Decosimo received $2,000 from the NOOGA PAC, $2,000 from Jackson, Joseph and Elizabeth Wingfield together, $1,600 from Glenn and Suzanne Morris each, $1,500 from Mike McGauley and $1,000 from Brad Rymer, Nonodecs, Ronald Barnes, Senator Bo Watson, Paxton Griffin, Robin Gerber Paxton, Huxley Brown, the Baker Group, the Committee to Elect Jerry Mitchell, the Zeiser family and Robert and Amy Decosimo.

Mr. Perez has received $1,500 from Olan Mills II and Paul Neely, $1,000 from Joe Davenport and Hannes de Wet.$750 from Graham Landry and $500 from Alice Smith, Stephen Marsh, Rebecca Marsh, Thomas and Sarah Faulkner, Pat Brock and Lowrance Runge.

Mr. Decosimo has spent $9,569 on ads and $5,738,22 on printing cards, signs, and decals. Mr. Perez has spent $6,560 on printing and $897.60 on advertising.