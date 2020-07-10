Rhonda Thurman Edges Stephen Vickers In District 1 School Board Contributions

Rhonda Thurman, District 1’s incumbent school board member, has the edge in campaign contributions over her challenger Stephen Vickers. Ms. Thurman has received $9,750 in campaign contributions, while Mr. Vickers has gained $7,894.

Ms. Thurman received $5,000 from the Good Government PAC, which was co-founded by Tom Decosimo, who is currently running for District 2’s school board seat. She received $1,000 in campaign donations from Greg Vital.

Ms. Thurman also got $500 each from Sally and Doug Daugherty. District Nine County Commissioner Chester Bankston also donated $500 to her campaign.

The majority of Mr. Vickers’ funds came from unitemized contributions of individuals who gave $100 or less. Olan Mills II gifted Mr. Vickers his heftiest donation with $1,500. Bassam Issa gave $500, and Paul Brock gave $400.

Rhonda Thurman spent $2,731 on signs and $1,321.14 on shirts and hats. By comparison, Stephen Vickers spent $2,541.02 on signs and $459.70 on T-Shirts for donors.