Man Who Was Charged In Shooting That Left Woman With Critical Injuries Is Facing Federal Charges After He Is Caught With A Gun

A Chattanooga man who was one of three men charged in connection with a July 4, 2016, shooting that left 31-year-old Natasha Jones with critical injuries is now facing federal charges.

Dequan Kentrel Fuqua, 23, has been arrested by federal agents on a charge of possessing a firearm while under indictment for a felony.

Fuqua is charged along with Antonio Watkins and Leuane Norris with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2016 case.

Ms. Jones was in a car that was shot up around 2 a.m. She was able to drive herself to the hospital, though she had what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Fuqua has been on bond awaiting the disposal of his state charges. He is set to appear back before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman on Monday of next week.

A federal agent said on Thursday the Drug Enforcement Administration and Chattanooga Police executed a search warrant at 4683 Fall Creek Road.

Numerous people were detained, including Fuqua.

A white Chevrolet SUV was backed into the driveway. Warren Muir, who was one of those detained, said it was his rental.

A small backpack was located in the front passenger seat. Inside were documents with Fuqua's name on it and a Glock 17 9mm pistol with an extended magazine.

Fuqua said the gun was his and that he had purchased it two to three weeks earlier from "a white boy."