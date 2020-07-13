Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, July 13, 2020 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Monday, July 13, 2020
July 13, 2020

July 13, 2020

Nearly 3,000 Tennesseans Answered Secretary Of State’s Call To Become Poll Officials

July 13, 2020

Walker County Arrest Report For July 6-12


Since the Secretary of State’s office launched a new statewide poll official recruitment campaign in June, thousands of Tennesseans have stepped up to serve in the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 6-12: DAVIS LONZA NMN B/M 60 *** OFFICER WEBER SIMPLE ASSAULT GRIFFIN RICHARD NMN B/M 64 *** OFFICER BARKLEY PUBLIC DRUNK COULTER BARBARA ... (click for more)



Nearly 3,000 Tennesseans Answered Secretary Of State’s Call To Become Poll Officials

Since the Secretary of State’s office launched a new statewide poll official recruitment campaign in June, thousands of Tennesseans have stepped up to serve in the Aug. 6 State and Federal Primary and County General Election. “I am encouraged by how many students and young adults have applied to serve as poll officials,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “A successful election ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayors And Legislators Have Demonstrated Bold Leadership In Mandating Masks

The Honorable Jim Coppinger The Honorable Andy Berke The Honorable members of the Hamilton County, TN legislative delegation: Sen. Todd Gardenhire and Bo Watson; Rep. Mike Carter, Yusuf Hakeem, Patsy Hazelwood, Esther Helton, and Robin Smith Dear Mayors, Senators, and Representatives: Thank you for your bold leadership! As healthcare leaders on the front lines of the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: B.B., Jesus Loves You

Minutes after I learned one of my very earliest friends, B.B. Branton, died early Sunday morning, another friend sent me an email that just fit the moment perfectly. When I was growing up, our back yard butted up against the Brantons' backyard, so B.B. and I were quite sure we started out as playpen partners and were close ever since. Both of our fathers were from Mississippi - ... (click for more)

Sports

Sports Are Back: CFC Wins First Professional Sporting Event In Tennessee Since March

As the tallest player on the pitch, the Chattanooga Football Club’s towering and burly Ian McGrath rumbled down the pitch with aplomb, an inviting target for a pass five minutes into CFC’s 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. He graciously welcomed a sterling diagonal pass from fullback Richard Dixon, who was a good 20 to 30 yards away from McGrath when he let the pass go. ... (click for more)

Tee Times Announced For 2020 CWGA City Women's Amateur Golf Championship

The 2020 City Women's Amateur Golf Championship will be held on Tuesday at Black Creek Country Club. Listed below are the first round tee times. Hole 1 Name H.I. C.H. TEE 8:00 AM Ryon, Carlene 7.4 6 White-CWGA ... (click for more)


