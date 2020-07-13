 Monday, July 13, 2020 91.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

COVID-19 Testing Site At Brainerd High Has Extended Hours This Week

Monday, July 13, 2020

The COVID-19 testing site at Brainerd High School has extended hours, thanks to support from the National Guard medical staff. Instead of 7-11 a.m., the Brainerd site will be open this week from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Brainerd High School is at 1020 N Moore Road. 

The testing site is open to the public without an appointment.

Call the COVID-19 hotline at 209-8383 for more information. 

Call 315-3994 for free transportation. Reservations for a ride can be made Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

Georgia Officials Report 3,643 More Coronavirus Cases, 25 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 120,569 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,643. There have been 3,026 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 25 more since Sunday. Hospitalizations are at 13,476 - up 217 since Sunday. Whitfield County has 53 new cases for a total of 1,8440 and remains at 15 deaths. ... (click for more)

COVID-19 Testing Site At Brainerd High Has Extended Hours This Week

The COVID-19 testing site at Brainerd High School has extended hours, thanks to support from the National Guard medical staff. Instead of 7-11 a.m., the Brainerd site will be open this week from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Brainerd High School is at 1020 N Moore Road. The testing site is open to the public without an appointment. Call the COVID-19 hotline at 209-8383 for more information. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mayors And Legislators Have Demonstrated Bold Leadership In Mandating Masks

The Honorable Jim Coppinger The Honorable Andy Berke The Honorable members of the Hamilton County, TN legislative delegation: Sen. Todd Gardenhire and Bo Watson; Rep. Mike Carter, Yusuf Hakeem, Patsy Hazelwood, Esther Helton, and Robin Smith Dear Mayors, Senators, and Representatives: Thank you for your bold leadership! As healthcare leaders on the front lines of the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: B.B., Jesus Loves You

Minutes after I learned one of my very earliest friends, B.B. Branton, died early Sunday morning, another friend sent me an email that just fit the moment perfectly. When I was growing up, our back yard butted up against the Brantons' backyard, so B.B. and I were quite sure we started out as playpen partners and were close ever since. Both of our fathers were from Mississippi - ... (click for more)

Sports

Sports Are Back: CFC Wins First Professional Sporting Event In Tennessee Since March

As the tallest player on the pitch, the Chattanooga Football Club’s towering and burly Ian McGrath rumbled down the pitch with aplomb, an inviting target for a pass five minutes into CFC’s 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. He graciously welcomed a sterling diagonal pass from fullback Richard Dixon, who was a good 20 to 30 yards away from McGrath when he let the pass go. ... (click for more)

Tee Times Announced For 2020 CWGA City Women's Amateur Golf Championship

The 2020 City Women's Amateur Golf Championship will be held on Tuesday at Black Creek Country Club. Listed below are the first round tee times. Hole 1 Name H.I. C.H. TEE 8:00 AM Ryon, Carlene 7.4 6 White-CWGA ... (click for more)


