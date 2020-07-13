COVID-19 Testing Site At Brainerd High Has Extended Hours This Week

The COVID-19 testing site at Brainerd High School has extended hours, thanks to support from the National Guard medical staff. Instead of 7-11 a.m., the Brainerd site will be open this week from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Brainerd High School is at 1020 N Moore Road.

The testing site is open to the public without an appointment.

Call the COVID-19 hotline at 209-8383 for more information.

Call 315-3994 for free transportation. Reservations for a ride can be made Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

Hamilton County Health Department testing website.





