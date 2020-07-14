July 14, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
A Lebanon, Tn., man reported on Facebook seeing a couple driving a car with Hamilton County tags letting two dogs out and driving off.
He included a photo of their vehicle and video of a woman
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, DAVID GALE
2008 SUCKCRETE ROAD PO BOX 17425 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
He included a photo of their vehicle and video of a woman pushing the dogs off the road.
The post says, " So something not so hip happened this evening. Saw two people dumping dogs on Cairo Bend. Drove by saw a lady and a guy parked out front
Most people that know me well know that I will not vote to reinstate the $900,000 commissioner’s discretionary spending of taxpayer money. My reasons are:
1. There could not be a worse economic time for the government to spend additional money. It's time to tighten the belt of government spending and not expand it. All American families are having this conversation around their
There is a once-in-a-lifetime experience going on above us and it will put any child under the age of 99 years young absolutely in awe. On March 27, a NASA spacecraft known as NEOWISE (that stands for 'Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer) was circling planet Earth in an effort to categorize as many asteroids as possible that are non-threatening yet orbit close
Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C. raced his #44 Team Drydene, Millwood Plumbing, Competition Racing Equipment sponsored Super Late Model to its second feature in three races Monday night at the Volunteer Speedway at Bull's Gap north of Knoxville.
Madden overtook leader Vic Hill and set sail over the field that included Saturday's winner in Virginia Brandon Overton.
After a national search, Covenant College director of athletics Dr. Tim Sceggel announced Jenny Rohn as the next head softball coach at the institution.
Rohn becomes the fifth head coach in program history.
She comes to Covenant with a wealth of experience at the Division I level after spending the last three years as an assistant coach at Harvard. Rohn also made