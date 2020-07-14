 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Longtime NewsChannel 9 Anchor Bob Johnson Dies

Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Bob Johnson
Bob Johnson

Longtime NewsChannel 9 new anchor Bob Johnson has died after a long bout with Parkinson's disease.

NewsChannel 9 officials said, "The WTVC and Sinclair Chattanooga family is saddened to announce the passing of longtime anchor Bob Johnson, who redefined local television reporting in Chattanooga and anchored our newscasts from the mid-1970s to 2007.

"Bob's family says he passed away late Monday night after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. When he announced his retirement to the Chattanooga community he lovingly joked he was 'putting the mic down and riding off into the western sunset.' He will be greatly missed by those who got the chance to know him personally, and the viewers who trusted him to tell them about the world beyond their front doors.

"Along with his co-anchors Don Welch, Darrell Patterson and MaryEllen Locher, Johnson was a fixture on Chattanooga TV news, and was welcomed by tens of thousands of viewers into their homes every night.

"In 1981, Bob was instrumental in the development and production of "Wednesday's Child," which publicized the plight of hard-to-place adoptable children, a series that won many awards. He also produced and hosted the weekly public affairs program "Face to Face" in 1979."

Born in 1947 in Marietta, Ga., one of his first jobs as a reporter was covering a Beatles press conference in Atlanta in 1965 while he was still in high school.

He spent time at WAGA-TV in Atlanta, WDOL radio in Athens, Ga., and WCSC-TV in Charleston, S.C., before coming to Chattanooga.

He was inducted into the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame in 2014.


July 14, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

July 14, 2020

Lebanon, Tn., Man Says He Saw Couple In Car With Hamilton County Tags Dumping 2 Dogs

July 14, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A Lebanon, Tn., man reported on Facebook seeing a couple driving a car with Hamilton County tags letting two dogs out and driving off. He included a photo of their vehicle and video of a woman ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, DAVID GALE 2008 SUCKCRETE ROAD PO BOX 17425 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Lebanon, Tn., Man Says He Saw Couple In Car With Hamilton County Tags Dumping 2 Dogs

A Lebanon, Tn., man reported on Facebook seeing a couple driving a car with Hamilton County tags letting two dogs out and driving off. He included a photo of their vehicle and video of a woman pushing the dogs off the road. The post says, " So something not so hip happened this evening. Saw two people dumping dogs on Cairo Bend. Drove by saw a lady and a guy parked out front ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why I Will Not Be Voting For Commissioner Discretionary Spending - And Response

Most people that know me well know that I will not vote to reinstate the $900,000 commissioner’s discretionary spending of taxpayer money. My reasons are: 1. There could not be a worse economic time for the government to spend additional money. It’s time to tighten the belt of government spending and not expand it. All American families are having this conversation around their ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Gracious! It’s A Comet!

There is a once-in-a-lifetime experience going on above us and it will put any child under the age of 99 years young absolutely in awe. On March 27, a NASA spacecraft known as NEOWISE (that stands for ‘Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer) was circling planet Earth in an effort to categorize as many asteroids as possible that are non-threatening yet orbit close ... (click for more)

Sports

Madden And Richards Top Monday Dirt Races In Tennessee And Iowa

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C. raced his #44 Team Drydene, Millwood Plumbing, Competition Racing Equipment sponsored Super Late Model to its second feature in three races Monday night at the Volunteer Speedway at Bull's Gap north of Knoxville. Madden overtook leader Vic Hill and set sail over the field that included Saturday's winner in Virginia Brandon Overton. ... (click for more)

Covenant Names Jenny Rohn As Head Softball Coach

After a national search, Covenant College director of athletics Dr. Tim Sceggel announced Jenny Rohn as the next head softball coach at the institution. Rohn becomes the fifth head coach in program history. She comes to Covenant with a wealth of experience at the Division I level after spending the last three years as an assistant coach at Harvard. Rohn also made ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors