Tim Kelly For Mayor Raises Over $60,000

The Tim Kelly for Mayor campaign raised more than $60,000 from its May 21 launch through June 30 "in spite of widespread concerns over COVID19’s effect on fundraising."
“I’m humbled by the outpouring of support from voters who want a Chattanooga that works for everyone,” Mr. Kelly said. “I’m particularly grateful for your backing in light of the difficult and uncertain circumstances in which we find ourselves today.”
The Kelly campaign said, "Feedback from voters indicates they want a common-sense leader with a proven track record and a heart for Chattanooga, who can help the city rebuild and will get back to the basics of running a good local government that benefits every citizen.
"The list of donors include a wide range of Chattanoogans, including many small-dollar donations that indicate a broad base of support."
Mr. Kelly stated, “I’m proud of the diverse list of donors who have thrown their support behind us, from students to business owners, from medical workers to outdoor enthusiasts.
“It’s important to me that we run a campaign driven by the people of this city, and we want everyone to make their voice heard as we kick it into high gear.”
Kelly is a business owner and operator of a number of companies in Chattanooga, including Kelly Subaru, Southern Honda Powersports, Chattanooga Brewing Company, Socialbot, and Chattanooga Football Club.
