Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for July 10-16:

07-11-20

Fouts, Zachary Patrick, 26, of 1881 Pope Creek Road, Wildwood, GA arrested on charges of DUI, expired registration, and failure to maintain lane.

07-12-20

Helms, Travis Anthony, 28, of 48 Edgewood Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of simple battery.

07-13-20

Ransom, Charles Barry, 71, of 202 Wilburgar Street, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of criminal trespass.

Redmon, III, Robert Leon, 40, of 126 Fernwood Drive, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of driving with invalid registration and driving while license suspended/revoked.

07-14-20

Tutor, Phillip Edgar Michael, 41, of 112 Hays Street, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charge of simple assault.

Green, Jackie D., 61, of 3607 6th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of operating motor vehicle without registration and possession of marijuana less than an oz.

Mull, Joshua Leigh, 27, of 1925 Barrett Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for fugitive status with another agency.

07-15-20

Ware, Keenon Diante, 26, of 110 Daphne Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested for fugitive status with another agency.