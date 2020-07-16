Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At The Funeral For Gene Goodner

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the funeral services of Gene Goodner on July 10 at Heritage Funeral Homes, 7454 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga.

Case investigations revealed that individuals attended funeral services during their infectious period of COVID-19. It is recommended that anyone who attended the funeral services be tested as soon as possible.



Our deepest condolences go to the friends and family members for their loss and we regret further intrusion into your grief,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We encourage anyone who attended these services to get tested.”

If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

· Brainerd High School, 1020 North Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, Friday, July 17, 7AM-2PM, and Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19, 7AM-11AM.



· Stoney Point Baptist Church, 9129 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379, Saturday, July 18 from 10AM-1PM and Sunday, July 19 from 12-3PM.

Both sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through options are available.



A calendar of testing sites is available on the Health Department’s testing webpage.



Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:



• COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383



• English Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ HamiltonTNHealthDept/

• Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ SaludHamiltonTN/

• YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

• YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

• Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/