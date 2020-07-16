 Thursday, July 16, 2020 95.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At The Funeral For Gene Goodner

Thursday, July 16, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the funeral services of Gene Goodner on July 10 at Heritage Funeral Homes, 7454 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga.

Case investigations revealed that individuals attended funeral services during their infectious period of COVID-19.  It is recommended that anyone who attended the funeral services be tested as soon as possible.

Our deepest condolences go to the friends and family members for their loss and we regret further intrusion into your grief,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We encourage anyone who attended these services to get tested.”

If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms, do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

·        Brainerd High School, 1020 North Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, Friday, July 17, 7AM-2PM, and Saturday and Sunday, July 18 and 19, 7AM-11AM.

·        Stoney Point Baptist Church, 9129 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN 37379, Saturday, July 18 from 10AM-1PM and Sunday, July 19 from 12-3PM.

Both sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral, and no symptoms are necessary. Walk-up or drive-through options are available. 

A calendar of testing sites is available on the Health Department’s testing webpage.

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources:

•        COVID-19 hotline: (423) 209-8383

•        English Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

•        Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

•        YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

•        YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

•        Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/

•        Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamiltonHealth


July 16, 2020

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the funeral services of Gene Goodner on July 10 at Heritage Funeral Homes, 7454 ... (click for more)

CARTA will not be moving back to full service on July 26. This plan was shelved after COVID numbers in the county continue to rise and nine of CARTA’s own employees have tested positive for COVID-19. ... (click for more)



Bassam Issa: My Vision For The Northgate Property And The Schools

For the sake of clarity, transparency, and community, I want to address the redevelopment of portions of Northgate Mall that I am working on, which have been commented upon in news reports, editorial pages, and social media. Misunderstanding begets disappointment, and I want to make sure we are all on the same page. We stand on this beloved Chattanooga soil together, and when I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Where We Are

I freely admit to you I am leery of any conspiracy theory and I am probably more aware than most that there are crazies who roam among us. But I also am most assured there is a “dark side” in today’s framework. I believe, for instance, there is something deeply evil and sinister that is hiding deep beneath in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. I am a pretty good observer of the ... (click for more)

CFC Working On Midfield Defense In Practice

The Chattanooga Football Club had a great (re)start to their season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. In the following days, the club has been diligently working on further improving various aspects of their craft. One area that needs improvement is the midfield, and more specifically their defensive solidity. The Revolution netted their only goal when Todd ... (click for more)

Murray Continues To Lead CWGA Amateur Through Second Round

Colette Murray continues to lead the CWGA Women’s Amateur with a 142 through the second round at Black Creek Golf and Country Club. The remainder of the championship flight is made up of Bethany Burns, Lindsey Hollis, Macall Miller, Hazel Davis, and Meg Buchanan. The final round tees off with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start Thursday morning. CWGA Amateur Championships – July ... (click for more)


