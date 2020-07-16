 Friday, July 17, 2020 Weather

County Schools To Purchase New Laptop For Every Teacher

Thursday, July 16, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

The Hamilton County School Board agreed to purchase a new laptop for every teacher in the county. The four-year plan sees 3,515 devices leased out to teachers for this time period, and will cost the schools $2,933,972 in total.

“I know that as we looked at what has been a very difficult budget year, this felt like an important decision and investment,” said Jenny Hill. “I have witnessed these teacher laptops crumbling and freezing and I think that the appropriate choice is to move into this lease agreement, so our teachers can be as nimble as they need to be with the current realities of our world.”

After Rhonda Thurman inquired about if some of the CARES ACT money could go toward these laptops, Brent Goldberg said CARES had money set aside for student laptops, but not teacher laptops. He said the board would also probably prefer to fund the teacher laptops through general purpose.

“We want to get these onto a plan where we refresh them every four years,” said Mr. Goldberg. 

He also said the teachers have a responsibility to treat the laptop with care, and that they are insured under the school’s normal plan. He said some support staff will also receive new laptops if their laptop has not been replaced recently. 

Ms. Thurman also asked if there was a plan for the old laptops. Mr. Goldberg said there will be over 3,000 laptops the county will either try to sell, or even trade in to go against their next purchase. 

Hamilton County also renewed their contract with the Erlanger Health System to provide “district-wide high school athletic trainer services to all high schools.”

Steve Highlander said that if athletics are cut back in any capacity, or are cancelled entirely, then the school system is not going to have to pay the full price for no services.

“I do want our public to realize that there are things we’ve prorated and we won’t be paying the full amount, so we are protecting the taxpayer dollars,” said Mr. Highlander.

Joe Smith said, “Erlanger Medical Center has given millions and millions of dollars in healthcare to the Hamilton County community, so I just wanted that to be a side note. I’m glad to renew this contract and for them to provide services for our young athletes.”



