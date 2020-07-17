City To Provide 2 Inspectors To Help Out With Mask Mandate Enforcement

The city of Chattanooga is providing two code enforcement inspectors to help with the new mask mandate that went into effect July 11 in Hamilton County.

The workers will come from the Department of Economic and Community Development. They will help the Hamilton County Health Department issue citations for those in violation of the mandate.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said, “We want to see full compliance with this mandate so we can contain the spread of this virus as quickly as possible. Keeping up with complaints for businesses in the county is going to be a lot of work and we’re happy to help the Health Department any way we can, which is why we’re making these resources available.

"I think all of us are in the mode that tickets are a last resort and compliance is a must. In the long run we want the city and county united in saying we are doing the right thing."

Code enforcement inspectors have powers as special police officers to inspect structures within the city and issue fees and citations if someone is out of compliance.