City To Provide 2 Inspectors To Help Out With Mask Mandate Enforcement

The city of Chattanooga is providing two code enforcement inspectors to help with the new mask mandate that went into effect July 11 in Hamilton County. 

The workers will come from the Department of Economic and Community Development. They will help the Hamilton County Health Department issue citations for those in violation of the mandate. 

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said, “We want to see full compliance with this mandate so we can contain the spread of this virus as quickly as possible. Keeping up with complaints for businesses in the county is going to be a lot of work and we’re happy to help the Health Department any way we can, which is why we’re making these resources available.

"I think all of us are in the mode that tickets are a last resort and compliance is a must. In the long run we want the city and county united in saying we are doing the right thing."

Code enforcement inspectors have powers as special police officers to inspect structures within the city and issue fees and citations if someone is out of compliance.


Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Former Army Ranger Hindmon Gets 51 Months In Federal Prison In "Cream Scheme"

Hamilton County Has Another Death From Coronavirus, 104 New Cases; Hospitalizations, ICU Cases Drop


Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. ... (click for more)

A former Army Ranger was sentenced to 51 months in prison by Federal Judge Sandy Mattice for his involvement in the “Cream Scheme” that saw him defraud insurors of almost $5.5 million. Billy ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had another death from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 40. There were 104 new cases in the county as well, reported the Hamilton County Health Department on Friday. ... (click for more)



Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. To enter the contest, click here . There will be 10 sets of the two books given away. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic ... (click for more)

Family Members Say Execution Is Delayed For Harold Wayne Nichols

Family members of victims say the planned Aug. 4 execution of Harold Wayne Nichols has been cancelled. Nichols earlier had chosen the electric chair for carrying out the death penalty. Capt. Flippo Hicks said on Facebook, "You know I am beyond words. The Tennessee state attorney general's office just called me and said the governor has given Harold Wayne Nichols a reprieve ... (click for more)

Opinion

Taxpayers Should Not Pay If Schools Do Not Open

It's up to Hamilton County administrators to decide whether schools open on time this fall. Likewise, it's up to the Hamilton County school system to make sure our children are educated both academically and socially through interaction with teachers and other students in the classroom. The school system has produced dismal academic results for several years that already do not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I'm Voting For Sethi

As early voting begins across Tennessee today for the Aug. 6 primary election, a determined orthopedic trauma surgeon Dr. Manny Sethi is surging in the polls in his role as an outsider. Bill Hagerty, whose roots run deep in the Washington “swamp” and is the hand-picked choice of the Republican Party and most especially President Donald Trump, had a double digit lead in the polls ... (click for more)

Sports

Bethany Burns Edges Colette Murray For CWGA Amateur Title At Black Creek

Play ended Thursday morning in the 2020 CWGA Amateur at Black Creek Golf and Country Club with Bethany Burns edging out the leader from the first two rounds, Colette Murray, for the championship by a score of 223-224. Hazel Davis took first place net with a score of 226. Champions Flight - Open Division 1st Place - Gross - Bethany Burns (79, 70, 74 - 223 Total) 2nd Place ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Track And Field Posts No. 2 GPA In Nation

The Chattanooga women’s track and field team posted the second-highest GPA in the nation and was named an All-Academic Team by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Thursday. “We are very proud of our women’s team,” Mocs head coach Andy Meyer said upon receiving the news. “These young ladies were able to focus on the classroom task ... (click for more)


