Local Golf Icon Hunt Gilliland Closes Out 28-Year Career At Council Fire

Since Council Fire Golf Club opened in the spring of 1992, Hunt Gilliland has tirelessly served as the steady face of the the club. The connection between Gilliland and the golf course bisected by the state line separating Tennessee and Georgia became inseparable.

But after more than 28 years at the helm of the club tucked against Chickamauga Creek in East Brainerd, Gilliland recently retired as director of golf and general manager to close a memorable career that spanned five decades.

The accolades Gilliland accumulated during his lifetime have been numerous.

What cannot be measured, though, are the lives he impacted through his contributions to the sport he loved.

Gilliland received the Tennessee PGA Section Distinguished Career Award in 2016, having been previously named the organization’s Professional of the Year three times. He was Tennessee Section president from 2008-2010 and served a three year term on the PGA of America’s board of directors from 2010-2012. Gilliland also made lasting contributions to advancing youth golf with his years of leadership in the First Tee of Chattanooga program.

His playing career was equally impressive. Gilliland won the Chattanooga City Amateur tournament at Moccasin Bend in 1971 at the age of 16 - still the youngest winner of the event - before leading his City High School golf squad to a state championship in 1972. After playing collegiately at Memphis State, he had stints at Battlefield Golf Course and Eastgate Driving Range before continuing his career in Florida. He was South Florida PGA player of the year in 1987 and 1991, and he competed in both the 1988 U.S. Open and the 1990 PGA Championship. He also was an eight-time qualifier for the PGA Professional national championship.

Gilliland returned to Chattanooga in December 1991 after a 10-year stint at Turtle Creek Club in Tequesta, Florida to launch a new golf community being developed by childhood friend and future Chattanooga mayor Jon Kinsey. He never imagined Council Fire would be the final stop on his professional journey.

“I was called about the job at Council Fire,” Gilliland said. “I had known Jon (Kinsey) since we were kids, then I talked to (head professional) Bill Stines at The Honor’s Course and he said I should consider it. I wasn’t looking to move, but I really liked the idea of coming home opening a facility that was hosting a PGA Tour event that first year.”

One of the hallmarks of Gilliland’s tenure at Council Fire has been the stability among several key members of the club’s senior staff. Pro shop manager Jeff Poe arrived only a couple of months after Gilliland, while other key personnel – course superintendent Gary Weller and assistant Gregg Sims, head golf professional Richard Rebne, food and beverage manager Tina Arms and executive chef Vince Fant – all have more than 20 years at Council Fire.

“Council Fire is especially unique in the golfing business because of the longevity of our key staff members,” Gilliland said. “Most of them had other opportunities but decided to stay. I believe that’s because our members treated the staff with respect and appreciated them. I get the credit for what we’ve accomplished, but it truly is a team effort. It’s because of them that that the club has enjoyed the success it has.”

The example set by Gilliland from the earliest days created a place Poe never considered leaving.

“I never would have thought we would have still been together 28 years later,” Poe said. “Hunt was always one of those old school daylight-to-dark golf pros, seven days a week. He was that way for probably 25 years before he started slowing down a little. The success of the club is largely attributed to his dedication. He turned it into more of a family atmosphere.

“He wasn’t really like a boss to me because he was like a friend from the start. He just pointed me in the right direction and trusted that I’d do my job right. I’m still trying to find my own path without him here because I miss him quite a bit.”

Dr. Buster Brown has been a Council Fire member since 1995 and also lives in the community. He credits Gilliland’s passion and drive as hallmarks of the club’s success.

“He has an incredible dedication to everything he does,” Brown said. “You’d see him out painting lines for tournaments, something you don’t think a head pro would be doing. He always gave 100-percent to everything he did.

“Hunt is also one of the friendliest persons you’d ever meet, and has been one of those guys who gets to know everyone in the family of members. He truly cares about people.”

Gilliland’s engaging personality and propensity for sharing tales became a running joke among staff and the membership.

“They’d make fun of me all the time because I’d tell the same stories over and over,” Gilliland said. “Some people joked that I was the only PGA professional who needed to put sunscreen on my tonsils when I gave lessons.”

“He thinks he hilarious, but not so much,” Poe said. “He likes to tell stories, but we’ve all heard them so many times that when he starts one you could finish it for him. But he’d still crack up like it was the first time he’d told it.”

Tasked with the weighty responsibility of succeeding Gilliland is Chris DeBusk, a PGA Master Professional who arrived two weeks ago from San Jose Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida. DeBusk was selected from more than 80 applicants pursuing the position that was narrowed down to four finalists invited for on-site interviews.

“I’m excited to be here,” DeBusk said. “Hunt has done a wonderful job, and I look forward to bringing new ideas to the table and leading us into the next chapter of the club’s history.

“My welcome has been over the top. I had 40 to 50 members reach out to me before I arrived, so I could tell the membership is a special group of people that is very engaged. I look forward to continuing the legacy that Hunt, his staff and the members have created.”

DeBusk was aware of Chattanooga’s storied golf history, having played The Honor’s Course and Black Creek in the past. He also competed in a Hooter’s mini tour event at Brown Acres back in the mid-1990s hosted at Brown Acres.

“I remember making that walk under I-75 that divides the course, which I thought was unique,” DeBusk said. “Little did I know then that I would eventually call Chattanooga my home.”

Gilliland, who was awarded the title of the club’s PGA Professional Emeritus, has plans to work on improving his golf game and making a bucket list trek to the birthplace of golf, St. Andrews Links in Scotland. He confesses the early days of retirement have felt a tad strange.

“You can always second-guess big decisions like this, but I knew it was time,” Gilliland said. “I never thought my career would end with a pandemic, a flood and a tornado. But I had a wonderful career there. You can have great food and a great golf course, but our membership made the club so unique.

“I just tried to make people feel comfortable and Council Fire became a special place to work. I’m not sure what the magic potion was other than I had a passion that lasted for almost 29 years. It was never a grind to me. I woke up every day thankful to spend time with people who became like family to me.”

----

Paul Payne can be reached by email at paulpayne6249@gmail.com or via Twitter @Paul_A_Payne