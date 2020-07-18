 Saturday, July 18, 2020 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Election Officials Have One Miscue With New Mobile Ballot Printing System; Officials Say It Is Quickly Resolved After 10 Voters Miss Chance To Vote For Robin Smith

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Election officials had one miscue on the first day that a new mobile ballot printing system was used in Hamilton County.

However, election officials said it only involved 10 ballots and it occurred in an uncontested race.

Perry Steelman, election administrator, said, "One hour after the opening of polls on the first day of early voting, the Election Commission recognized that House District 26 candidate Republican Robin Smith was not being printed on the ballot for the Northgate 2 precinct.

"The Election Commission recently implemented mobile ballot printing for distributing the county’s 405 unique Republican, Democratic, and General ballots for each of the county’s 135 voting precincts.  The investment in this technology enabled the commission to immediately respond, and resolve this issue remotely within 15 minutes…1 hour and 15 minutes after polls opened.

"We regret that it occurred, but fortunately it was resolved quickly and no other candidate or race in the Northgate 2 precinct was affected."


July 18, 2020

3 Fisherman Rescued At Chickamauga Dam Saturday Evening

July 18, 2020

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

July 18, 2020

Hamilton County Has 117 New Coronavirus Cases; No New Deaths; State Has 23 More Deaths


The Chattanooga Fire Department helped rescue several people during a fishing excursion that took a dangerous turn Saturday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. off Amnicola Highway ... (click for more)

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had no more reported deaths from the coronavirus, leaving the total at 40. There were 117 new cases in the county, reported the Hamilton County Health Department on Saturday. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

3 Fisherman Rescued At Chickamauga Dam Saturday Evening

The Chattanooga Fire Department helped rescue several people during a fishing excursion that took a dangerous turn Saturday night. It happened just after 6 p.m. off Amnicola Highway at the Chickamauga Dam locks. Three fishermen were fishing where they should not have been and got caught up in the locks when the turbines were on. Their boat was pulled into the locks ... (click for more)

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. To enter the contest, click here . There will be 10 sets of the two books given away. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Sensible Approach To Masks

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Taxpayers Should Not Pay If Schools Do Not Open - And Response

It's up to Hamilton County administrators to decide whether schools open on time this fall. Likewise, it's up to the Hamilton County school system to make sure our children are educated both academically and socially through interaction with teachers and other students in the classroom. The school system has produced dismal academic results for several years that already do not ... (click for more)

Sports

Bethany Burns Edges Colette Murray For CWGA Amateur Title At Black Creek

Play ended Thursday morning in the 2020 CWGA Amateur at Black Creek Golf and Country Club with Bethany Burns edging out the leader from the first two rounds, Colette Murray, for the championship by a score of 223-224. Hazel Davis took first place net with a score of 226. Champions Flight - Open Division 1st Place - Gross - Bethany Burns (79, 70, 74 - 223 Total) 2nd Place ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Track And Field Posts No. 2 GPA In Nation

The Chattanooga women’s track and field team posted the second-highest GPA in the nation and was named an All-Academic Team by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Thursday. “We are very proud of our women’s team,” Mocs head coach Andy Meyer said upon receiving the news. “These young ladies were able to focus on the classroom task ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors