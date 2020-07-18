Election Officials Have One Miscue With New Mobile Ballot Printing System; Officials Say It Is Quickly Resolved After 10 Voters Miss Chance To Vote For Robin Smith

Election officials had one miscue on the first day that a new mobile ballot printing system was used in Hamilton County.

However, election officials said it only involved 10 ballots and it occurred in an uncontested race.

Perry Steelman, election administrator, said, "One hour after the opening of polls on the first day of early voting, the Election Commission recognized that House District 26 candidate Republican Robin Smith was not being printed on the ballot for the Northgate 2 precinct.

"The Election Commission recently implemented mobile ballot printing for distributing the county’s 405 unique Republican, Democratic, and General ballots for each of the county’s 135 voting precincts. The investment in this technology enabled the commission to immediately respond, and resolve this issue remotely within 15 minutes…1 hour and 15 minutes after polls opened.

"We regret that it occurred, but fortunately it was resolved quickly and no other candidate or race in the Northgate 2 precinct was affected."