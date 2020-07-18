Hamilton County Has 117 New Coronavirus Cases; No New Deaths; State Has 23 More Deaths

Hamilton County had no more reported deaths from the coronavirus, leaving the total at 40. There were 117 new cases in the county, reported the Hamilton County Health Department on Saturday.

Twenty-three more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 838.

Hamilton County has had 4,160 cases. Tennessee cases went up by 2,517 to a new total of 76,336.

Officials said 43,706 have recovered in the state.



Eighty-seven more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,649 in the state.



Officials said 1,172,913 have been tested in Tennessee.



Davidson County is listed with 166 deaths - an increase of two. It has had 15,711 cases - up from 15,342.

Shelby County has had 241 deaths, an increase of six, and 16,224 cases - up from 15,632.



Knoxville is reporting 18 deaths, an increase of one and 2,196 cases - up 60.

Bledsoe County is at 639 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville. There has been one death.



Bradley County had 12 more cases, bringing the total to 1,177. There has been seven deaths, one more from yesterday.



Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 381 cases and no deaths.



Marion County is at 121 cases, up four, and four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 61 cases and no deaths. Grundy County is at 72 cases and two deaths. Meigs County is at 47 cases and no deaths. Franklin County has 146 cases - up five - and three deaths.





