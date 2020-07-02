 Thursday, July 2, 2020 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Reports 3,472 New Cases, 22 More Deaths

Thursday, July 2, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 2,849 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 22 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 87,709 - up from 84,237 - an increase of 3,472.

Hospitalizations are at 11,500 - up 225 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County has 29 new cases for a total of 1,181 and remains at 10 deaths. Officials said 61 have been hospitalized.

Walker County has five new cases at 330 and 12 deaths, up one.
Eighteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 68 cases, up one, and remains at one death. Four have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has five more cases for total of 319 cases and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-seven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has one new case for a total of 63, and remains at two deaths and four hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 13 new cases, for a total of 727 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 552 cases, up 13 from Wednesday, and remains at 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) added 12 cases since Wednesday for a total of 411 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 7,527 cases and remains at 314 deaths. Cobb County has 5,301 cases and remains at 245 deaths. There are now 6,172 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and remains at 173 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 8,619 cases and remains at 173 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,922 cases and remains at 155 deaths.

July 2, 2020

Popular Red Bank Veterinarian Dr. Charles Conley Dies Suddenly

July 2, 2020

Tennessee Has 11 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,575 More Cases

July 2, 2020

Bradley County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges For Solicitation Of A Minor


Popular Red Bank veterinarian Dr. Charles Conley died suddenly on Tuesday. This Facebook post is from the Red Bank Animal Hospital: "It is with profound sadness that the Red Bank ... (click for more)

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 1,575, bringing the total to 46,890, state health officials said Thursday. There were 11 more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 620. Officials ... (click for more)

Floyd Randall Jenkins, of Bradley County is facing four counts of solicitation of a minor after attempting to coerce a minor female into performing sexual actions. On Feb. 13, Bradley County ... (click for more)



Popular Red Bank Veterinarian Dr. Charles Conley Dies Suddenly

Popular Red Bank veterinarian Dr. Charles Conley died suddenly on Tuesday. This Facebook post is from the Red Bank Animal Hospital: "It is with profound sadness that the Red Bank Animal Hospital family announces the sudden loss of Dr. Charles 'Chuck' Conley. "Dr. Conley passed away Tuesday, June 30 after suffering a severe stroke. This has happened so quickly that ... (click for more)

Tennessee Has 11 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,575 More Cases

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 1,575, bringing the total to 46,890, state health officials said Thursday. There were 11 more deaths in the state, bringing the total to 620. Officials said 60 more have been hospitalized - up to 2,775. Hamilton County recorded 61 new coronavirus cases. The cases have reached 2,704 in Hamilton County. Deaths remain at 30. There ... (click for more)

Opinion

Racism Is Our Real Health Crisis - And Response

In his article Roy Exum said that “This analysis shows that blacks had significantly lower educational attainment and home ownership and almost twice the proportion of households living below the poverty level and unemployed than whites in all age groups." Your quote also goes on to say "Such social factors are posited as “fundamental causes”. So these social factors are the reason ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our "Real" Health Crisis

Let’s be real honest. Anyone who dares to think that defunding the police is anything more than a terribly-twisted psychology experiment now being pushed by flaming liberals, or a zany “Black Lives Matter” type of ‘money grab,’ has never visited a jail, shared a Subway sandwich with three Chattanooga police officers, or witnessed a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer valiantly working ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga FC Vs. Georgia Revolution Match To Be Broadcast Live On CW Television Network

Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce that supporters across the tristate area will be able to watch the first match of the NISA Independent Cup live on local television- a first in Chattanooga FC history. Supporters were thrilled yesterday to learn that Chattanooga’s Football Club will return to play Saturday, July 11 th , 8:00 against Georgia Revolution in the first ... (click for more)

Tennessee Athletics Transitioning to Mobile Ticketing for 2020-21

After successfully introducing a mobile ticketing option for single-game football tickets in 2019, Tennessee Athletics is transitioning to mobile ticketing for all ticket options across all ticketed sports in 2020-21. Mobile tickets, which exist digitally on smart phones and are scanned when entering an athletic venue, promote health and safety via contactless entry while also ... (click for more)


