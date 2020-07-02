Georgia Reports 3,472 New Cases, 22 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 2,849 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 22 more since Wednesday.The confirmed cases are now at 87,709 - up from 84,237 - an increase of 3,472.Hospitalizations are at 11,500 - up 225 since Wednesday.Whitfield County has 29 new cases for a total of 1,181 and remains at 10 deaths. Officials said 61 have been hospitalized.Walker County has five new cases at 330 and 12 deaths, up one.Eighteen have been hospitalized. Dade County is reporting 68 cases, up one, and remains at one death. Four have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has five more cases for total of 319 cases and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-seven have been hospitalized. Chattooga County has one new case for a total of 63, and remains at two deaths and four hospitalizations.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 13 new cases, for a total of 727 cases and remains at 42 deaths from the virus.Floyd County (Rome) has 552 cases, up 13 from Wednesday, and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) added 12 cases since Wednesday for a total of 411 cases and remains at 18 deaths from coronavirus. Forty-five have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 7,527 cases and remains at 314 deaths. Cobb County has 5,301 cases and remains at 245 deaths. There are now 6,172 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and remains at 173 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 8,619 cases and remains at 173 deaths.Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,922 cases and remains at 155 deaths.