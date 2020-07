Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 13-19:

TAYLOR ERICA LEERLE W/F 35 OFFICER WALKER CRIMINAL TRESPASS – MISD

CORDELL TINIKKA STARR W/F 31 OFFICER MILLER DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

COLLINS ANDREW JERRY W/M 31 RETURN FROM BATTLEFIELD IMAGING

EVANS TENITA RENEE W/F 42 OFFICER MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY, FAILURE TO APPEAR – MISD

MULLENS NICHOLAS JAY W/M 29 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING – MISD

SPURLOCK CARL DANIEL W/M 33 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, WINDOW TINT VIOLATION, GIVING FALSE INFO, PROBATION VIOLATION - MISD

BLEVINS VALERIE JO W/F 27 OFFICER HENRY MARIJUANA – POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, AFFIXING TAG, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER

HUGHES JEREMY BRYANT W/M 19 OFFICER KELLEY CPD HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

GIBSON KENNETH LLOYD W/M 42 OFFICER KIRBY FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER – FELONY, THEFT BY TAKING – FELONY, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY – BUSINESS, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

CANTRELL MICHEAL JAMES LEE W/M 26 OFFICER BARKLEY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, NO INSURANCE

CANTRELL JACOB PAUL W/M 25 OFFICER BARKLEY HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

LINDLEY JORDAN BRAXTON B/M 20 OFFICER THOMASON WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, CARRYING A WEAPON IN UNAUTHORIZED LOCATION, SEAT BELT VIOLATION (ADULTS)

CALDWELL DAVID CHARLES W/M 34 OFFICER HENRY POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, SEAT BELTS VIOLATION (ADULTS), PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

LEMONS CHRISTIAN LEE W/M 26 OFFICER HENRY THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

DEAN MINDY ANN W/F 40 HOUSER LPD THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD

HARTLINE JAMES DAKOTA W/M 28 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS, INTOXICANTS OR DRUGS, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, NO LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINERVIOLATION, AFFIXING TAG

CROWDER KELLY BROOKE W/F 22 OFFICER STREET ORDER FROM COURT RSAT / DRUG REHAB

WRIGHT JENNIFER DAWN W/F 25 RIGGS PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

GREEN SHUQUWAN LADERIOUS B/M 21 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

WILLIAMS ELIJAH LATREL B/M 18 OFFICER MILLER BURGLARY 1ST DEGREE

DEAN MINDY ANN W/F 40 OFFICER BREWER CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HEARD GREGORY ARTHUR W/M 50 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MARTIN BRIANNA MICHELLE W/F 19 OFFICER JONES THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE – FELONY, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

WEBB JACOB ALEX-MICHAEL W/M 22 OFFICER DYE SIMPLE ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE (2 COUNTS), SIMPLE ASSAULT

DEAN ANDREW DEWAYNE W/M 40 OFFICER ALFORD PUI

DODD MONICA RYAN W/F 31 TURNED HERSELF IN FAILURE TO APPEAR

PITTMAN KAITLYNN EUGENIA W/F 19 OFFICER KIRBY CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1ST DEGREE

HOUSE SHAY NICHOLE W/F 31 OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION VIOLATION (F)

FOSTER DANIEL EUGENE W/F 36 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING, OBSTRUCTION, PROBATION

DEAN MINDY ANN W/F 40 LPD WILLIAMSON THEFT BY TAKING (F)

ATWOOD MATTHEW STEPHEN W/M 33 OFFICER KIRBY FTA (M), PROBATION (F)

PLUNKETT RANDY LEE W/M 32 WILLIAMSON DUI, HIT AND RUN

BYRD TAYLOR STEVEN W/M 30 OFFICER KIRBY AGGRAVATED BATTERY, BATTERY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, OBSTRUCTION

SHIRLEY CHANCE ALEXANDER W/M 18 OFFICER GILLELAND SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA

SHIRLEY RANDALL LAMAR W/M 58 OFFICER GILLELAND SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA

RODRIGUEZ JESUS JOSE H/M 41 OFFICER BURGESS DUI, DISCHARGING FIREARM, SIMPLE ASSAULT

CUMMINGS, IV JOHN WALTER W/M 55 *** OFFICER DEAN FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

UNDERWOOD KENNIE LEE W/M 47 *** OFFICER EVANS TRAFFICKING METH

SANDERS LEROY WAYNE W/M 61 *** OFFICER EVANS TRAFFICKING METH

LIGHT SUE LEESHAINE W/F 30 *** OFFICER EVANS TRAFFICKING METH

BRYSON MATTHEW JOESPH W/M 27 *** OFFICER HOLLAND FTA (M), DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

KOLWYCK MATTHEW BRYAN W/M 31 *** ***** HOLD FOR COURT

ADAMS JEFFERY SCOTT W/M 57 *** OFFICER CAREATHERS PROBATION (F)

DUGGAN MALINDA DIANA W/F 49 *** ***** BACK FROM HOSPITAL

MCCLEMORE RICK COLBERT W/M 35 *** OFFICER KIRBY PROBATION (F)

HILBURN MATTHEW SHANE W/M 45 *** OFFICER HOLLAND DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

MONNEYHAN CHARLES ROBERT W/M 46 *** OFFICER FORREST DUI DRUGS, HIT AND RUN, TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

WEBB JACOB MICHAEL W/M 22 *** OFFICER SCARBROUGH THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE

JENKINS CHRISTOPHER SHANE W/M 46 *** OFFICER MILLER PROBATION (F)

WARD DAVID SHANE W/M 48 *** OFFICER WALKER VGCSA

MCMORRIS DAVID BENJAMIN W/M 40 *** OFFICER WALKER VGCSA

ADAMS JOESPH LEBRON B/M 61 *** OFFICER BURGESS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

BELLAH BENJAMIN HINTON W/M 17 OFFICER KELLEY CPD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE, BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD DEGREE – FELONY

OLIVE AMANDA ELIZABETH W/F 38 OFFICER KIRBY FAILURE TO APPEAR – FELONY

HOUSLEY CRUZ ALAN W/M 21 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

ENLOW DEWAYNE LEGERALD W/M 29 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

EVANS CHARLES WAYNE W/M 52 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

SMITH BROOKLYN DEANNE W/F 28 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE

WHITTEN KATHLYN ELAINE W/F 72 OFFICER KING GSP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL / LESS SAFE

PARKER BRANDON MCKINLEY W/M 36 130404 OFFICER THOMASON WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

GROOMES TIMOTHY MARUICE W/M 34 1842 OFFICER BROOME WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISD, PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

BROCK JAMES DAMON W/M 42 1559 OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

TEMPLETON NIKKI MARIE W/F 29 OFFICER CAMP PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY

STONE MANDY LEE W/F 24 OFFICER BROOME POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, REVOKED REGISTRATION

WESTERN CHARLES GLENN W/M 50 OFFICER DYE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE

REECE MARK ANTHONY W/M 27 OFFICER ALFORD THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE