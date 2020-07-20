July 20, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Senator David Perdue announced that he will introduce a "common-sense proposal" to provide parents, teachers and educators with the tools they need to begin to safely reopen schools across the country.
"The Safely Creating Healthy Opening Options Locally (SCHOOL) Act will help K-12 schools effectively prepare reopening plans, share best practices, streamline data transparency ... (click for more)
Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations.
Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail.
With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)
The Ford Motor Company supplies over two-thirds of the police vehicles in the United States. Most of them are Ford Explorer SUVs, especially equipped and designed to be what are called Police Interceptors. Most recently you have seen dozens of them vandalized and set on fire in New York City, Chicago, Washington state, Oregon, Atlanta and more. The audacious riots spawned by this ... (click for more)
Starting in lieu of Richard Dixon, Ryan Marcano made the right wing his property in the first half
of the Chattanooga Football Club’s 3-0 win over Savannah Clovers FC. Marcano used an
incredible first touch to control a long pass, and then exploded toward the goal-line.
Savannah’s fullback had no chance at impeding his progress, and Marcano breezed forward.
After leaving ... (click for more)
Play ended Thursday morning in the 2020 CWGA Amateur at Black Creek Golf and Country Club with Bethany Burns edging out the leader from the first two rounds, Colette Murray, for the championship by a score of 223-224. Hazel Davis took first place net with a score of 226.
Champions Flight - Open Division
1st Place - Gross - Bethany Burns (79, 70, 74 - 223 Total)
2nd Place ... (click for more)