Georgia Reports 2,452 New Coronavirus Cases; 3 More Deaths In The State

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 145,575 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 2,452.There have been 3,176 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 3 more since Sunday.Hospitalizations are at 15,047 - up 37 since Sunday.Whitfield County has 52 new cases for a total of 2,298 and remains at 23 deaths. Officials said 102 have been hospitalized, up two from Sunday.Walker County has added one new case at 411 and is still at 14 deaths.Nineteen people have been hospitalized.Dade County remains at 87 cases and one death. Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has five new cases for a total of 395 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County remains at 93 and two deaths. The county has had five hospitalization.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has four new cases for 1,142 and remains at 46 deaths.Floyd County (Rome) has seven new cases for 867 and remains at 15 deaths.Gordon County (Calhoun) has five new cases for 695 and remains at 19 deaths from coronavirus. Fifty have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 13,379 cases and has one more death at 340. Cobb County has 8,510 cases and has 264 deaths. There are now 9,800 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and remains at 188 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 13,614 cases and has 199 deaths, up one from Sunday.Dougherty County (Albany) has 12 new cases for 2,317 and remains at 158 deaths.