City Council Considering Issues Surrounding Making Juneteenth New City Holiday

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod on Tuesday had some questions surrounding Juneteenth’s implementation as a government holiday. She wanted to know how the city’s employees and services will operate during the day.

“If the trash is scheduled to be picked up on the Wednesday the holiday is scheduled for, do they move pickup to the next day?” asked Councilwoman Coonrod. “Does every employee have the ability to be off?”

City Attorney Phil Noblett said the city has a rule that says if the holiday falls on a Saturday, the offices will be closed on the preceding Friday. And if the holiday falls on Sunday, then the next Monday will be a holiday.

“You currently have 11 holidays in the employee information guide, under holiday pay, and there is no holiday in June,” said Mr. Noblett.



Vice Chairman Ken Smith asked for more time to discuss the rules surrounding the holiday.



“I’d like to know some of the details about what was presented, and is that in addition,” said Councilman Smith. “We’re already paying people, so it doesn’t make sense to make it an addition. I think it’s a good conversation to have to better understand this item.”

“I don’t think we have (a full understanding) of the current holidays we have,” said Councilman Smith. “So I would definitely like more time to understand that particular issue as well.”

Councilman Smith said he would like to discuss the issue of holidays at either a 2:00 or a 3:30 meeting.