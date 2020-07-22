Georgia Numbers Remain High With 3,314 New Coronavirus Cases; 81 More Deaths In The State; Nearly 500 New Hospitalizations

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 152,302 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,314.There have been 3,335 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 81 more since Tuesday.Hospitalizations are at 15,922 - up 498 since Tuesday.Whitfield County has 63 new cases for a total of 2,410 and remains at 23 deaths. Officials said 112 have been hospitalized, up four.Walker County has added five new cases at 419 and is still at 14 deaths.Twenty people have been hospitalized, up one.Dade County has one new case for 89 and one death. Five have been hospitalized.Catoosa County has 16 new cases for a total of 423 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.Chattooga County has three new cases for 101 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalized.Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 42 new cases for 1,214 and now has 50 deaths, up one.Floyd County (Rome) has 16 new cases for 905 and remains at 15 deaths. Sixty-one have been hospitalized.Gordon County (Calhoun) has 12 new cases for 723 and remains at 20 deaths from coronavirus. Fifty have been hospitalized in Gordon County.The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 14,169 cases and has two more deaths at 350. Cobb County has 8,966 cases and has 274 deaths, up seven. There are now 10,203 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 196 deaths, up six. Gwinnett County has increased to 14,099 cases and has 209 deaths, up five.Dougherty County (Albany) has 22 new cases for 2,365 and remains at 158 deaths. The county has had 506 hospitalizations for coronavirus.