Georgia Numbers Remain High With 3,314 New Coronavirus Cases; 81 More Deaths In The State; Nearly 500 New Hospitalizations

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 152,302 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,314. 

There have been 3,335 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus -  81 more since Tuesday.

Hospitalizations are at 15,922 - up 498 since Tuesday. 

Whitfield County has 63 new cases for a total of 2,410 and remains at 23 deaths. Officials said 112 have been hospitalized, up four.

Walker County has added five new cases at 419 and is still at 14 deaths.
Twenty people have been hospitalized, up one.

Dade County has one new case for 89 and one death. Five have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 16 new cases for a total of 423 and remains at eight deaths. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized.

Chattooga County has three new cases for 101 and remains at two deaths. The county has had five hospitalized.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 42 new cases for 1,214 and now has 50 deaths, up one.

Floyd County (Rome) has 16 new cases for 905 and remains at 15 deaths. Sixty-one have been hospitalized.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 12 new cases for 723 and remains at 20 deaths from coronavirus. Fifty have been hospitalized in Gordon County.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County reporting 14,169 cases and has two more deaths at 350. Cobb County has 8,966 cases and has 274 deaths, up seven. There are now 10,203 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) and 196 deaths, up six. Gwinnett County has increased to 14,099 cases and has 209 deaths, up five.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 22 new cases for 2,365 and remains at 158 deaths. The county has had 506 hospitalizations for coronavirus.

Police Blotter: Man Upset At Brother Who Won't Clean Up; Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Sticking Out His Tongue

TDOT Contractor To Close Existing Off-Ramp From U.S. 27 North To West 4th Street In Chattanooga

Police Blotter: Man Upset At Brother Who Won't Clean Up; Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Sticking Out His Tongue

Police checked with a woman who called from a business on Brainerd Road. She said that while driving from her home in Georgia to her work she was being following by a white male in a white truck who appeared to be upset with her. She said she may have cut in front of him, but attempted to allow him to pass. She said he continued to drive aggressively and "flipped her off." She said

TDOT Contractor To Close Existing Off-Ramp From U.S. 27 North To West 4th Street In Chattanooga

Beginning at 7 a.m. o n Saturday, contract crews for the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in downtown Chattanooga will close the existing off-ramp from U.S. 27 North to West 4th Street. This closure will be in effect until mid-September and will allow the contractor access to the area needed to safely construct a new exit ramp. During this time, three signed detours will be posted

A Sensible Approach To Masks - And Response (2)

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive

Roy Exum: Call Out The Brigade

There is a wonderful "Call to Arms" now circulating on the Internet that addresses today's events and circumstances that we who are older cannot quite seem to understand. It is as though our values and ideals are being threatened in a nation that supports lawful protests yet waffles when protesters become criminals, where elected officials sworn to stop violence "stand down" and

City Loses $600,000 On Golf Courses; Considers Whether To Stay In Golf Business

The Chattanooga City Council discussed the pros and cons of running a money-losing golf course during their Tuesday agenda session. "I am not saying the city should not be operating a golf course, but maybe this city should not be operating a golf course," said Councilman Jerry Mitchell. "We have lost over $600,000 over the last three years." He advocated for having a private

Randy Smith: Reopening Schools Could Be A Disaster

I come from a long line of educators. I have also been an educator for a while in my life and one thing I've learned is this: schools are a breeding ground for germs, viruses and other infections. My wife's grandfather once joked, "You get it from Jimmy today, Suzy, tomorrow and Joe the following day." Now that the most deadly, contagious virus in our lifetime has entered the picture,


